The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, October 27, 2022

As the Eclipse energy continues to filter through your life, today brings up the important realization that what you now want is different than what you thought you did.

Eclipse Season brings powerful changes to both the way you think and how you live.

While the choices you make for your life are important, it’s how you think that determines what those are.

Your thought process and your beliefs can change everything.

Today brings a great deal of Mercurial energy as it continues its journey in Libra before shifting into Scorpio’s waters in just a few days. Mercury is the master of your mind.

It rules thoughts, conversations, and how you express yourself.

In Libra, of course, it’s searching for balance, but it’s also searching for what feels the most right.

It's looking for understanding and that sense of fairness in finally coming to the truth in all matters.

Now as the eclipse winds of change are blowing today’s Mercury influence means that not only are conversations key but that you have the gift to understand what you had wanted isn’t what you want any longer.

When you’re younger or even before you’ve healed or have discovered who you truly are, there is a path in life that seems like it’s meant for you.

It’s the life that you believe you want versus what you authentically desire.

You can’t truly know what you authentically want though until you have learned who you truly are and healed those parts of you that are subscribing to another’s dreams.

Only you know what you want for yourself and your life, yet at certain moments, the two meet, colliding and providing an opportunity for growth.

This is precisely what today represents as Mercury in Libra squares off against Pluto in Capricorn highlighting what your previous wants and beliefs were alongside Mercury positively aligning with Mars in Gemini encouraging you to take a risk.

Eclipses are often thought to create a feeling of jumping timelines, a place where both the past and future meet simultaneously and this is exemplified by this Mercurial energy today.

It truly is the meeting of your past wants with what you now want for your life and yourself at this moment and for the new future that you’re writing minute-by-minute.

This is a chance for you to realign yourself with what feels most authentic and genuine, what it is that you feel drawn to instead of merely trying to fill in the dots on another’s plan for your life.

It can be challenging to break away from past wants or dreams because even if you weren’t yet your authentic self, it was still an important part of you; it was still a necessary step to get you to where you are in this moment.

Which is precisely the place to start living life according to what you now want and who you have grown into.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, October 27, 2022 are:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Just because you have time doesn’t mean that you always need to or have to wait until the last minute to spring into action. Mars is currently in Gemini lighting up your romantic relationship and is set to turn retrograde in just a few days while all this Scorpio energy has been bringing what was in the darkness now into the light.

Added to that today the Moon is in Sagittarius giving you a chance to tap into your deep feelings with greater understanding and clarity for what they mean.

There is a tremendous change coming up in your romantic life, whether it is an ending, the deepening of an existing connection, or even the expansion of a family, something is already on the way. Part of being able to receive that is seeing the full truth of everything which is where that Scorpio energy will come into help.

But the Moon, oh that glorious and beautiful moon. The Moon in Sagittarius is where you get to come face to face with your real feelings which will help guide you forward in your new chapter.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is currently in Gemini and will be until March of next year so it is important to become settled so that you can work with this energy. As it turns retrograde you are being asked to hold space for your feelings instead of just simply eliminating what is uncomfortable.

In all matters of life, you are quick to make a surface-level decision and then just walk away from whatever feels challenging or disruptive instead of actually staying and working through it.

Your quick air energy is often the cause, but as Mars is preparing to turn retrograde it means that you are going to have the chance to slow down and actually have the conversations that will improve things instead of running away to simply try to find something better.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto is conspiring with Mercury in Libra today giving you a chance to really understand the choices that you have been making. With Pluto currently in your zodiac sign, it is a chance for you to get to the bottom of your truth finally so that you can transform your life in all the ways that you desire.

Pluto works slowly through and often so do you make sure to double-check each step before you take it. Today though, the energy is giving you a chance to see and acknowledge that those beliefs which once governed your life no longer ring true.

As an earth sign which prides itself on stability, often meaning that you try to avoid change, this can be life-altering.

It is a gift though. Once you can accept that things really have changed and what you wanted last month or even last year is not what you want any longer, it means you can start aligning your life with more of that Plutonian truth you have been uncovering.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.