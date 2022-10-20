The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, October 21, 2022

We have an interesting transit to work with today: Moon trine Uranus. What does this mean for those of us who are in loving relationships?

It means that on this day, during this marvelous cosmic event, we will find out something about our lover that flips us out in all the right ways.

Uranus is no ordinary planet, and its influence tends to bring out in us something that we wouldn't ordinarily show the world. We all have a side to us that is a little nutty, and sometimes it's that nuttiness that can come in and save a relationship.

Not that our relationship is in trouble, oh no! But still, the energy that comes off of Moon Trine Uranus is the kind that brings out the best in us, as in 'the funniest' or most humorous.

We will be making our partners laugh on this day, October 21, 2022, and why? Because Moon Trine Uranus puts into our minds the idea that life is short, so we might as well have a good time living it.

You know how it's always said that if you want to make someone fall in love with you then make them laugh? Well, today is that day.

We can avoid all pain and annoyance today by seeing the bright side to every situation. If there's something that has been weighing both you and your partner down, it's time to lighten things up, then.

This life really is too short to spend it bickering over the teensiest of problems. Live your life in peace today. Keep a smile on your face and whatever you do laugh. Laughter brings in the light, and we all deserve a little light, don't you think?

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Friday, October 24, 2022, will be Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're good with a joke, Aries, and nothing pleases you more than to get someone to crack up over something you've said. While there are so many things of value in a relationship, the one you're in right now demands levity, and you are there, bringing it all the way home.

During Moon Trine Uranus, you'll feel a little daring; you'll want to push the envelope and say the things that people dare not say, and in doing so, you'll establish a new standard in your relationship.

You are now crossing into the Fun Zone, and once you and your partner realize that nothing is as serious as it seems, you both feel freer than ever before. This brings the two of you closer together, as well. Live, laugh, and love maybe you should write a book about it!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've started to associate your own laughter with the 'tears of a clown' kind of experience, meaning that you've become quite a hilarious character but your funny nature is a result of hiding pain.

Today brings something out in you, however, that isn't directly related to pain, and it feels great Gemini. If you can dial down the 'heavy' and stick with the light, you and your partner stand to have a heck of a fun day together.

With Moon Trine Uranus as your guiding light, you'll see that there is no need to dig up the past so that you can make fun of yourself for the benefit of others. Your laughter will be genuine and it will be shared, which is the best part of all.

You and your mate will take today in stride; nothing can be that serious. You want to have a carefree day spent with the person you love, and that is exactly what Moon Trine Uranus is going to bring you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes your relationship so special is that you and your partner have learned to take things lightly. There is no longer a place in your world where everything needs to end up in analysis and tragedy.

You're tired of all the negativity and with Moon Trine Uranus appealing to all that is Aquarius about you, you'll be doing what you do best: making light of the situation.

That's not to say you can't take anything seriously, of course, you can! It's just that you don't want to spend your life dredging up the negative, especially because you know you can have a much better time if you take the higher road, which is, of course, laughter.

Love and light are where you're at today. It's a lucky day for love in your life, Aquarius, and you'll be spending much of this day smiling that soft, beautifully radiant smile of yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.