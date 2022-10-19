The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, October 20, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, October 20, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 20, 2022:

Aries

Love requires transparency. If there are things you would like to see change in a relationship, don’t keep those thoughts to yourself. It’s better to bring them up so that you and your significant other can work together as a team to make it happen.

Taurus

Start celebrating the upcoming holidays. This is a great time to look at what you might want to buy for your mate. It could be fun to do some shopping and look for that special gift that says, "I love you" so that when they gaze at it, it reminds them of what you share.

Gemini

Get to know yourself inside and out. You sometimes lose sight of who you are when you invest so much of your energy into a relationship. This is because you lose focus. Be sure to reconnect yourself with your own wants and needs so that you can be authentic and real in your love life.

Cancer

No one likes the idea of ending a relationship, which is why it’s so incredibly difficult for people to let go of their ex. It can feel difficult to move forward in a romantic way with someone you like if you still remain connected to the past.

Leo

Before eight negative people. Everyone has relationship problems, but sometimes a well-meaning friend with the wrong attitude can cause you to see only the worst of your situation. Today try to avoid negative people so that you can get into your heart and hear what it is you need to know.

Virgo

Some people are too wonderful to give up on. You may be struggling to get your love life to the next level. To move on, you may have to start over with a clean slate and forgive.

Libra

Love can be an adventure, Libra. But you may feel as though life is getting too busy and it’s challenging to find the time to enjoy your relationship. You may need to put in just a little bit more effort to get what you were hoping for from your time off this weekend.

Scorpio

This time of year you start to wonder what the future holds for you and your love life. A part of you may long for freedom, but the comfort of a familiar relationship may be too tempting to keep.

Sagittarius

It’s wise to find the right balance in your love life. You will want to face the dark shadows of your own subconscious mind as you seek to become closer to another person. Where there is softness within, difficulty can arise in your ability to connect without fear.

Capricorn

Have patience with your mate. Often, it's difficult to decide whether or not to ignore a problem or keep nagging to get it fixed. Having to deal with this can make you feel hurt about your mate and make you shut down emotionally. Trust that speaking up will help move things in the right direction instead of causing more tension.

Aquarius

Today could be a very romantic day for you. As you go about your interaction with your partner, exercise discernment. It’s okay to focus on what you enjoy, but also to realize that red flags matter. So maybe some of these can be worked on, but others must not be ignored. Don’t get so caught up in romance that you fail to realize that paying attention to it could hurt you in the long run.

Pisces

It takes a lot of energy to build a home. When you are both working and doing a lot of other activities it can feel as though there’s not enough time in the day to do it all. This is why it is so helpful to arrange schedules and talk things through. You might be able to accomplish quite a bit as a team with very little resistance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.