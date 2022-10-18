The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 19, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Today's numerology is a 9, the Humanitarian, which is giving, charitable, and invested in social causes.

So, this energy is slightly at odds with the Moon which is transiting through Leo, the sign that is about ego, pride, and self-directed leadership.

The Libra Sun encourages a balance between opposite energies, but we ought to expect some tension as we learn how to find harmony.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Times are tough for everyone, and you are doing all you can to keep up with your busy schedule.

Now that the holidays are coming it can feel like you only have a small amount of time to work with. As a fire sign, you can do this! Just focus on one thing at a time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Emotions matter, Taurus. When your body has an unexpected reaction to something a person says or does, heed the warning.

Your sensibilities are cueing you in. Not paying attention can lead you to mistakes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

It’s always good to be honest. Speaking your truth requires a lot of bravery and courage, Gemini.

Being silence doesn’t change much. It can spare the peace

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Your experiences are never a waste of time, Cancer.

Every single thing you've been through in this life grows you into a unique person with a powerful story.

You never know all the people you will impact in this life, but you do!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It takes time to get to know someone, and if they don't want to try, that's on them not you.

At the end of the day, what matters is you being authentic and living the type of life that makes you happy.

If someone judges you based on one superficial detail or incident, don't let it get to you. It just shows their own limitations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

There will always be people who will want to hurt your heart by lying and stabbing you in the back.

But their actions are a huge blessing. You know who does not need to be in your life, and their absence makes room for those who do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Childhood memories are so precious. It's amazing that the best ones are the type that sticks longer than the negative ones. This is also why childhood friendships become sweeter, and if you are in touch with people you have known for years, lucky you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

People see your tough side, but deep down you are a bit old softie who loves to care and dote over people. You are the motherly type around people you care for, and today you can hardly resist showing this part of your personality.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your motherly side comes out in a big way today, and it can be hard not to shower them with affection, and kindness and long for more quality time together.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have to be a bit tougher than usual, today, and playing hardball may not be exactly what you consider to be a fun time.

However, you need to set these boundaries, Capricorn. You are no doormat, and it's best that others hear that message loud and clear.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

There's no reason for you to back down on a challenge you feel ready for.

If you know this goal is something you need to go for, who cares if others feel you need to play it small? This is your life, and it ought to be lived the way you want it to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Your heart is hurting, Pisces, but whatever shattered your beautiful soul into a billion pieces will help you see those fragments as lights that reflect the many ways you are beautiful.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.