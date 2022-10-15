The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 16, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You can't win them all, Aries. It's natural to think that in order to keep the peace you will need to remain silent about inner thoughts and feelings.

While your strong opinions could be viewed as divisive, a part of you will feel as though you aren't being fully honest with the one you love. A heart-to-heart chat is needed to clear the air.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It hurts, Taurus. You have been stabbed in the back by a friend whom you trusted with all of your heart.

This experience will take you a long time to recover from. It may not be easy to let your guard down again in the future, but it will happen eventually.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Everyone goes through their fair share of hard times, and the Five of Pentacles is an indication that you are being hit a bit more than usual.

Challenges can feel unfair and undeserved, but you learn from these experiences and carry away lessons that last a lifetime.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Why keep score, Cancer? Relationships are meant to be reciprocal but one person may find themselves carrying much more of the burden than the other at varying times.

Keep expectations in check, as this friend may not see the situation in the same way that you do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Hard work really does pay off, Leo. Put your nose to the grindstone and invest time into your career. It's a long way to the top, Leo.

While all your friends are out there playing and putting work last, you are determined to succeed. The empire you want to build will come, and one day your delayed gratification will pay off.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

When they show you who they are, Virgo, believe them. People only hide their negative side at the beginning, but once the mask drops, pay attention.

The truth is blatantly clear so don't ignore the red flags. Heed them and do what you know needs to be done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Life is made up of various chapters, and when the final page has turned in your book it's important that you allow yourself time to process all that has transpired. Savor these moments, Libra.

You have had an experience full of moments, sweat, tears, problems, and blessings. These memories will be with you for a lifetime.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Silence your inner critic, Scorpio. Negative emotions can pop up to the surface today and shrowd your ability to hear what your soul wants and needs.

Don't let self-doubt stop you from living the life you were meant to enjoy. Surround yourself with more positive messages to remind you what to focus on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Group projects are not always the fun people expect them to be. One person may not put in the same amount of effort as the others and expect to get credit anyway.

You may be stuck where you have to do the work of more than one person; speak up about the problem to see if you can resolve it instead of feeling resentful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Drama cannot last forever, Capricorn. A tense situation is beginning to dwindle down and it's such a relief.

Don't remind people about what happened by trying to clear up the gossip. Venting can fan the flames and keep people talking more than is needed about the past.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Plans are not fool-proof. You can have an entire day mapped out only to find that your entire agenda needs to be chucked out the window.

Be patient, Aquarius. A small hiccup like this can have you doing something in a different way. Who knows? It could be for the best!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Dreams get dashed and plans can fall short. You may have felt that this was a possibility, but hoped for the best.

It is best to acknowledge your feelings of disappointment and try to do the best you can with what is left of the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.