The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. We are just a few days away from the Sun in Scorpio.

Venus will continue to trail closely behind the Sun this year as she does not have a retrograde cycle for all of 2022.

The intensity of Venus in Libra grows for the rest of this week until she changes signs on October 23, 2022.

We want to experience a strong sense of balance and harmony now before taking deep dive into the sign where Venus is in her fall.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 18, 2022:

Aries

Love can be beautiful, Aries. You are the one who breaks the pattern of dysfunction, Aries.

You have learned so much from the mistakes you've made in the past.

So taking the knowledge you have gained, you turn it into wisdom and love people in a way you have never done before.

Taurus

Sweet words turn away hurt feelings, Taurus. It's hard to be so open and vulnerable and being transparent can leave you feeling exposed.

Matters of the heart are so important. The time to take action is now when it comes to love. You may not get a second chance later. Seize the moment.

Gemini

Love and loyalty cannot be bought, Gemini. Instead of giving a person a physical gift, give of yourself.

Think of creative ways to share time with someone. Make a memory that can last a lifetime.

Cancer

You can only love as deeply as you are healed, Cancer. When you fall in love with someone, you want that person to see the best side of you.

When they see parts of your personality that you would rather they did not see, it can leave you feeling exposed and vulnerable. Don't run from these uncomfortable feelings, though. Run toward them so you can work them through.

Leo

Everyone has a past, Leo. Not everything you did needs to be brought back up or shared with your mate.

Certain things helped you to become the person you are today; however, let your current actions speak for you. The ghost from the past can be set to rest as you learn to live on.

Virgo

When you lost a relationship it can feel like a double loss, Virgo. You not only have lost a partner but a friend. The void can feel huge to you right now, but this sadness will pass.

You need to give yourself permission and time to grieve, as trying to pretend it does not bother you will only lengthen the process.

Libra

You still feel the sting of a person who once loved you but treated you disrespectfully, Libra. This can cause you to be extra sensitive to what others say in jest.

Try not to assume the worst, Libra when you hear something said that rubs you the wrong way. Ask what was meant to see what the intention was behind their words.

Scorpio

You have to unlearn certain things that you used to do to cope with a bad relationship. Love was never meant to be based on survival.

Some of the skills you had to develop in the past may not be useful for you now. Healthy relationships will not need you to act in the same way.

Sagittarius

Certain secrets are best kept in the dark, Sagittarius.

When you have things that you don't ever want anyone else to know, consider talking things through with a therapist or trusted advisor instead.

Capricorn

A stubborn partner can be a thorn in your side leading you to feel as though you cannot grow together. Today take a step to talk to them about your concerns and worries.

While they may not seem willing to change right now, your confrontation may start moving their heart as they ponder the conversation.

Aquarius

You are worrying much more than you'd like about your partner, Aquarius.

Try not to allow their poor choices to affect you. Let them learn from their own experiences.

Pisces

Sometimes love must be tough, Pisces. You have to be strong when a partner has decided to compromise your relationship's integrity.

Being the strong one can be hard to do, but the impact your courage will have on the outcome is so worth the effort.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.