The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love During The Week Of October 17 - 23, 2022

It's pretty easy to consider this week a lucky-in-love week for certain signs of the Zodiac, considering the luck-driven transits that accompany us during this time.

For instance, on our team, we have Moon in Leo, Moon trine Jupiter (great for new love), Venus trine Mars (to add spice to our intimate lives), and Saturn direct (which isn't exactly GREAT, but it sure is better than Saturn retrograde.)

With this lineup at our backs, we can probably feel a little more secure with our love lives than we have been feeling over the last couple of weeks.

One of the things we have going for us is the Moon in Leo. With this transit, we can focus on what we want in our love lives without it seeming too much to look at.

We aren't avoiding things this week and many of us will feel very secure in what we believe in and what we wish to see, so much so that if we do have a point of contention with our mate, we can easily talk about it, without fearing the consequences.

This week also puts us together with our partners in ways that will have us creating together; we don't 'need to be alone' during this time, in fact, we see the benefit in sharing responsibilities as well as being together for projects that are better done as a couple.

We welcome our mates into our personal lives during this time, and because we are also being helped out by Moon trine Jupiter, we should see some wonderful evenings spent in each other's arms. It's a romantic week for those who desire this kind of love in their lives.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love during the week of October 17 - 23, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As the year draws closer to its end, you and your partner feel closer to each other as well. It's as if you both don't want to leave the year without making sure you're both totally set up in the love department. This week will hit you like a ton of bricks and the realization will be that "wow, nothing is wrong here!"

It's almost too good to be true, but you are a gracious person who is filled with gratitude for the good things in life, and so when you find that this week only brings you closer to the person you are with, you don't look a gift horse in the mouth.

You will find that you grow stronger as a person during this week, as well, and while all of that absolutely benefits your love life, it's not a terrible thing to discover that you are capable of handling everything alone if needed. Fortunately, this week has you covered in love, security, and passion.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be happy to know that your relationship is about to benefit from Saturn's direct orbit, and this transit helps you to establish some very important parameters between you and your partner. They have been wanting you to respect their boundaries more, and at first, you thought of this as an affront; something to balk about and fight.

And then, it hits you, as it will this week: you need to respect your partner as what they are asking for isn't in any way offensive. You will finally be able to let go of all that you call 'offensive' this week because with Saturn retrograde out of the way, you'll be able to see something that you were unable to see before, and that is...someone's else's point of view.

You've always shut the gate down after your own opinion was laid down as if your way is the law of the land. This week broadens your vision and allows you not only a fresh perspective on your already established relationship but a direct route to making it better.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's going to be something very obvious about this week to you, in so much as the stuff that makes up your love life will take on a dramatic shift. You and your loved one are either going to be going away, or you'll be discovering something new during the week that brings you together...through strife.

So, this implies that there might be some arguing or serious disagreement, but there is no negativity involved, and on some profound level, you both know it. It's as if adversity is about to bring you together, and it's not something you could have planned.

So the spontaneity of this 'surprise' event is going to put the two of you through hell and back...but the 'back' is going to be meaningful and ecstatic to a degree. It's like you're both going to wake up to the knowledge that you are a strong, powerful couple. What may feel funny and laughable at first is going to morph into a state of euphoria and bliss.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.