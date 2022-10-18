The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 19, 2022

If anything is going to stand in our way today, it's the dual action influence of Moon square Uranus and Moon opposite Saturn.

When Uranus and Saturn 'get together' we can only hope to get by without wits still intact. These transits bring us constant irritation and unbearable oppression.

The more we are held back, the more we will want to press on. October 19, 2022, holds the potential of going nowhere because today’s challenges threaten our progress. Today holds the possibility of suffocating frustration, but the good news is that no matter how rough your horoscope may be, you do have free will and can choose to turn a conflict into a blessing.

Yes, it may not be the best day for certain zodiac signs, and definitely, there may have been worse before for other zodiac signs.

If you are someone who has recently gotten yourself into a creative project and is just dying to complete it forget it. It's not happening today. If you had big plans for something that you just know was going to bring you success, forget it.

With the Moon opposed to Saturn in town, there's only one boss, and Uranus isn't it.

Oh, we may want to side with rebellious Uranus, as that is the planet that rules over our sense of 'wanting to do it anyway' but in the long run, Saturn gets its way.

One best bet for surviving today is to back off and just sit still. Wow, that really doesn't sound like much fun, but check it out: involvement with just about anything today is slated for disaster.

That's not to say that some zodiac signs won't be able to rise above — they will. But not all of us. That's why it's best to take the advice here: stay at home if you can.

Don't get into fights, and avoid arguments if they are pointless and won’t matter much tomorrow. Don't try to prove you're right, especially if it doesn’t matter who is right or wrong. If you're right, you're right and you don't need to jam it down anyone's throat.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 19, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you need is to be pushed one way and pulled another. You have it bad enough when you have to make a decision, but it's so much worse when life pushes you into making a decision that you had no idea was coming.

Today, you'll feel the conflicted feelings of one who is caught between two emotions.

On one hand, you want to do something very badly. On the other hand, you will be told that there is no way in hell that you'll be able to do 'that' thing, so go sit down and brood if you have to.

First off, you aren't up for being told to do anything by anyone, and you'll be put off and offended by the person who DOES tell you what to do, today. It's hard enough just getting through the day; the last thing you need is for another human being to tell you what you cannot do.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today brings you the perfect work storm, which implies that something is going to happen at work that will be both uncontrollable and disastrous. You've got Uranus and Saturn energy and this is hugely obvious in the workplace.

Don't be surprised if someone spontaneously quits their job today, leaving you in the lurch. You will find yourself scrambling to keep things together today, and at some point during the day, you may even start to wonder why you're even bothering.

You feel a sense of responsibility, but you also do things by the book; if your presence is needed, then you will show up, but the way things are going today makes you feel very unappreciated and rather rebellious.

You want to do the right thing by your workplace, but it seems that everyone else has already bailed on you. You will spend much time during this day asking yourself if any of this is worth it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this day rough for you is that while you are used to being the rebel of the group, today has it so that, for all of your rebellious thinking, you're still not being taken seriously.

It's as if someone put out a memo today and passed it around, and on that note, it said, "Do not take Aquarius seriously today. They are a joker, a fool. Walk on by if you see one."

So, there you will be, all dressed up with no place to go and that essentially means that you really wanted to be noticed and appreciated today — for your forward thinking and your rebellious style — and all you'll get is misunderstood and pushed aside.

You will feel like you are being told to go sit in a corner by people you have little to no respect for. It's a day of pure frustration; you'll want to rebel even harder than you are already doing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.