While we have the Moon conjunct the Sun inspiring us with our rebellion and uncompromising behavior, we have to laugh a little at how Mercury retrograde, also happening at this time, comes in to remind us that we're not as in control as we think we are.

So, we have this transit — Moon conjunct the Sun, and it gives us this impression that we are strong and driven, while the retrograde gets to come in and let us know that we're massively deluded if we think we can easily refuse to compromise

It's a bit baffling how the Moon conjunct the Sun instills in us the idea that we absolutely will not settle for anything unless it meets our stringent guidelines.

We set out on this day like conquerors; we intend to do things our way and our way alone. While all that looks good on paper, in reality, we will probably just end up sitting at home, watching Netflix.

"I refuse to compromise!" Declarations like this make us feel like gods; we cannot be taken down! We refuse to compromise for love, our jobs, or our beliefs. But what is most hysterical is how we explain this to our loved ones.

We want to tell them that we will never ever bargain with our integrity, yet we will find that we're all talk and minimal action.

It's fun to stand up and pretend to be Odin, and that's what Moon's conjunction with the Sun will turn us into posers who wish to come across as uncompromising in love. Will we give in? Of course, we will. We're posers, after all, not gods.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Compromise For Love During The Moon Conjunct The Sun On May 29 - 31, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing you really don't want to have to do today, it's compromised. You've just started to feel really comfortable in your convictions; you know who you are now, and you don't wish to budge from your stance.

Today, in love, you will be asked to do something that you find unsavory, for lack of a better word (though truly, is there a better word than unsavory?) Because we have Moon and Sun conjunction as our main influence, you'll immediately refuse to go along with what your partner suggests.

This turns you into today's stick in the mud, so to speak. What passes as an uncompromising attitude on your part turns into you being perceived as a real party pooper. You may wish to stand your ground today. Still, for your partner, all they will experience today is how your egomania seems to be ruining their plans.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Oh, how you refuse to compromise! With Moon conjunct the Sun, you might as well chain yourself to the floor because you're not budging on this day. Not for anyone, not even your romantic partner. And it will be your romantic partner that has big plans for you today, all revolving around the idea of trying something new and different.

What might start out as a good idea ends with you overthinking it too much? One thought leads to another, and before you know it, you directly oppose everything your partner wants to do with you on this day. They may call it a good idea, but you call it impossible.

Let them rant and rage. You're not giving in. Compromise on this level would mean defeat. You have no intention of doing anything you're not firmly committed to doing. You can be a real hard case at times, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are so tight-lipped today that one might think you're actually made of stone. When your partner approaches you with the idea that they think might be something of help to you, you flatly reject ideas. Instead, you tell them that you already know how to succeed in this, that, or the other thing.

Moon conjunct the Sun is doing a number on your head by making you think that you'd end up being a sell-out if you were to compromise. You do nothing to compromise your integrity, so nothing will be done today.

Your partner doesn't realize that this is a bit of a power play for you; you like being obstinate. You enjoy controlling the narrative during this day, even though you won't admit to that. You may be right; it might be a good time to hold your ground and not give in. If that's what your gut tells you to do, why not?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.