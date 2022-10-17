The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Fall In Love Hardest During The Moon In Leo, October 18 - 20, 2022

It's hard to escape the love machine when Moon in Leo is in town. Expect to do that thing that you never thought you'd do again: fall in love.

Yes, that's right. It's going to take us by surprise and it's going to feel amazing. Love always does feel super amazing in the beginning, so why not indulge in it all the way?

During Moon in Leo, the odds of us falling in love hard are quite good. Imagine that? Falling in love...again...at this point in our lives. Sounds like a plan!

Well, it may not actually be part of the plan as things like this don't really follow a playbook of sorts. We're not really setting out on this day to fall in love, and yet, there's going to be someone who catches our eye and doesn't let go.

During Moon in Leo, we react very intensely to outer stimuli; we may even overreact in certain cases, but in love, if it happens to us, then prepare for an onslaught of emotion.

It's on, signs. Moon in Leo is going to tempt us all with love and the idea of a new romance.

Now, not everyone is ready to settle into this kind of feeling and many of us will doubt it, even when it's right before our very eyes. That's why this transit is very specific with who it influences.

Certain zodiac signs will throw caution to the wind and dive headlong into this maddeningly wonderful feeling of being in love, while others will pass on the entire thing, with no problem.

So, if you are one of the signs mentioned here today, then you might want to strap on your seatbelt 'cause this is going to be a bumpy ride, for sure! Love always comes with its bumps.

The three zodiac signs who will fall in love the hardest during the Moonin Leo starting October 18 - 20, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is probably the last thing you expected to happen to you, and yet, as soon as it happens you'll know: you have just fallen in love and it's such a strong feeling that you almost feel dizzy. With the Moon in Leo as your main influence today, you will probably feel damned lucky, as this new love of yours seems to rock your world to such a degree that you feel like you're practically a new person because of it.

You like the way you feel, even though this entire thing was both unplanned and unexpected. This love is inconvenient to you, and it gets in the way of your lifestyle, and yet, you have fallen so hard that you are ready to give up your lifestyle just to accommodate this new person. That's what happens when you fall hard for another person: you forget everything, and that's how Moon in Leo is going to hit you, on this day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you fall in love, you don't go in halfway; you are not someone who does anything half-measure, and if you feel as passionately as you do about this new person in your life, then you're certainly not going to change your routine now. The Moon is in your sign, Leo, and it is stimulating your imagination and your sense of optimism.

Nothing stands in your way during Moon in Leo, and that also means that you are not open to critique or advice...which is fine because you're the only person living your life or experiencing this new love.

Only you get to decide what's best for you, and on this day, October 18, you will decide that this new person is worth putting in every effort for. You fall hard during the Moon in Leo, and it brings out the best in you. You will not back down, even if you have your doubts about this new person; it matters not. You are 'all in' now, and good for you, Leo.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've never held back when it comes to love, especially when it's early and you've just been to fall in love...you dive right on in, no matter how warm the waters are. During Moon in Leo, you will fall in love with someone and once again, you won't know what hit you.

You'll be going about your business as if it's just another day in the life, and then WHAMMO, someone comes into your view and it's all over for you from here on in.

On one hand, it feels fantastic; you haven't felt this kind of thrill in so long, and on the other hand, it's completely inconvenient for this to happen as there's a very good chance you are already in a loving relationship, and you're not interested in rocking the boat.

Then again, you are Virgo, and Virgo tends to rock the boat and sink it if needed. You are that impulsive, so you better watch out this time, Virgo. Weigh your options with this love, as it may be fun, but it also may come with destruction. Be careful.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.