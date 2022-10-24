The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 25, 2022

Ordinarily, during a New Moon, we may have conflicted thoughts or even a pessimistic attitude about our future.

We may not think we're good enough, or we may get so lost or caught up in our own negativity that we can't tell what's good or what's bad.

When the moon is 'new', we know it's out there, but we can't see it; for some, this represents fear of the unknown. For others, pure potential.

What makes this New Moon extra special is that it is transiting Scorpio, which puts a darker spin on an already shadowy transit.

What this New Moon in Scorpio is going to bring certain zodiac signs in astrology today, October 25, is the feeling that something isn't right.

That doesn't mean it's true, or that doom is just around the corner, but the 'feeling' that something isn't right is going to prevail throughout the day.

We'll be on edge, anticipating disaster. We don't trust the day; we believe in our hearts that something is going to go wrong.

If we aren't careful, we may just end up creating it, so be careful to not go too far with negative thinking.

Our thoughts may be quite unsavory today, as well. This is the day when many of us dwell in fantasy, and oftentimes those fantasies aren't exactly wholesome.

That's Scorpio's influence on this New Moon. There's nothing to worry about when it comes to anything actually happening today.

It's much more about what we carry with us in our minds and how far we let our fantasies go, and how badly we allow them to affect us.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 25, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have worked very hard this year to get where you are today, and while you're proud of yourself and you know you've done a good job, you can't help but take in the weird vibe that comes along with the New Moon in Scorpio.

Every now and then, this happens to you, but it's Scorpio's wild energy that has you in a snit, today, Taurus.

You know you'll get past it, but as it goes, today is for letting in something that you generally reject, and that is...self-pity. You don't like to feel sorry for yourself as you feel it's counterproductive.

Being that you are super productive, having a transit like the New Moon in Scorpio is not exactly something you can work with. Think of this day as a mini-vacation from all the positive energy you've been giving out. While that might not sound good, at least it's not permanent.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you have been on such a positive tear, you'll be somewhat disappointed in how you feel on this day, during the New Moon in Scorpio.

The last thing you need is for doubt to enter your ordinarily fine picture; you have come to this place through effort and hard work.

You are not going to give up now, though the New Moon in Scorpio has you entertaining visions of failure. Do not pay any heed to those doubting voices.

Nothing has changed. The only thing that's going on today is that you are prone to move with the New Moon energy and because it's in Scorpio, you can't see this as a good thing.

It's alright, Gemini; you can chalk this off as 'one of those days' and remember to do just that. Don't manifest your doubts as realities beneath the shadow of the New Moon in Scorpio.

This is one of those magical transits that makes dreams come true; make sure you don't indulge in your bad dreams.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today is the day when you give yourself permission to think dastardly thoughts about someone in your life. It's OK, they are just thoughts and because you can't express these thoughts as words in real life, you need your private fantasy escape world.

You are very angry at someone in your life; you feel they've ruined you, your chances, and your happiness.

You may feel like blaming them for all that is wrong with the world today if you choose; it's not going to make it better or worse. All you know is that during the New Moon in Scorpio, you'll be living in your head and that's where you'll exact your vengeance.

You are a kind and meek individual on the outside, but inside you're all revenge and comeuppance. What's important today is to keep your fantasies alive only today. Don't bother bringing all this negativity into the future with you. The New Moon manifests what is in our minds today, so be careful what you wish for.

