The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve On October 24 - October 30, 2022

This week, as the New Moon Solar Eclipse occurs in Scorpio just as Jupiter reenters Pisces and Mars turns retrograde, it is time to open yourself up to fully receive love.

Energies will be high this week, especially with the Sun and Venus now in Scorpio.

Scorpio's energy is passionate and transformative and knows how to keep it real.

It is the zodiac sign that governs Pluto, the planet that is an expert at exposing the truth at all costs.

In love, sometimes the most tricky thing to do is accept the truth of the relationship, not because it is bad, but because it is so deliciously good.

Past hurts can cloud your ability to receive along with not speaking your own truth or even fully being able to embrace your own self.

Yet when you can, you open yourself up to realize a great relationship is never too good to be true, but only exactly what you deserved all along.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of October 24 - October 30, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This will be an incredible week ahead, thanks to the ability to finally create the connection you have been seeking. You have wanted a genuine amazing connection that translates into a healthy relationship for as long as you can remember. As a Libra, one of the ruling signs of Venus, it is no surprise that is the case, as having a supportive partner is the main priority for you to feel overall satisfaction with life.

Last week saw the brilliant Venus Star Point, where Venus and the Sun united together in Libra to create a period of rebirth. This rising from the ashes for you allows you to leave behind the wounds of your past and be able to not only imagine but create a more amazing future.

By doing this, you allow yourself to also step into a starring role within your own life. No more playing second string to relationships and partners that are draining or that you must fix in some way to earn their love. This time the energy is all about you and rising up from everything that previously held you down.

This will positively affect your relationship because you will be able to be more vulnerable, which will lead to greater commitment. You will also be in the space to receive your partner more fully. If single, you are likely to attract a completely different caliber of partner, which is great news considering this is what you need.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week, the spotlight is finally off your home space, which means that you can be freer to enjoy the life you have already created and are continuing. All that Libra energy which peaked last week, gave you a boost to get into the next chapter of your life. It has also affected your home and family since the end of September.

Even if there are changes at play within your life, they will positively affect your current or even future relationship if that happens to be the case. Now that more astrological energy has turned the page into Scorpio, it is time for you to start expressing your truth once again.

This has been a major lesson this year and one that you have truly been able to embody, but now it becomes necessary to keep up the pace of what you have been doing.

These changes that you want to incorporate into your life which may be a physical change of addresses or something more intimate like developing a deeper connection with your partner will be positively affected as this Scorpio energy lights up the part of your life responsible for self-expression.

As Saturn has just left Aquarius at the end of last week, this is the first time since June that you will feel free to return to your intimate and romantic connection. Scorpio and Aquarius energy work together to let you express your truth and hold space for your partner to do the same.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It is starting to get into your favorite time of year, Pisces, when you can swim in the depths of Scorpio Season, feeling at home in the intense emotional waters.

This year will not disappoint, and it all begins this week. As the first official week of Scorpio Season, you will likely see some positive things come back that were on hold for the past couple of months. This is thanks to all that transformational Scorpio energy that hits on the part of your life that governs luck.

This, coupled with Jupiter turning back into Pisces as part of its retrograde, means that things are about to take a turn for the positive as well. The only thing you must be mindful of is making sure you dismiss anything because it seems too good to be true. This time it is not Pisces, as it is what you have been calling in, especially if you have done your job over the past few months regarding self-worth and deservingness.

Mars in Gemini also turns retrograde, affecting your home and family environment. This space would signify a deeper commitment coming and the expansion of a family, especially if either topic had been discussed since September. The thing with Mars retrograde is that it does slow things down a bit, but only to have them end up better than you could imagine.

4. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes you move so quickly that you miss something important. This week is the beginning of a significant slowdown for you romantically, leading to you repairing your relationship rather than just throwing it away.

Or at least that option is there if you want to take it. It does not mean that it will be easy or go flawlessly. Still, it does mean that you have the option anyway to start doing less talking and more listening and this time to make sure that you are listening from your heart. The cause is Mars turning retrograde in Gemini this week, making everything go a bit slower.

This is occurring within your zodiac sign which means any feelings that you have recently had about things being off or uncertain about how you feel in general will get a chance to go on the ice, letting you react differently than you have before.

At times in relationships, you sometimes disregard a person or relationship as soon as something happens, or it does not feel that it is in alignment with your truth. But right now, you are in the position to actually talk and work through everything that is going on, showing you how much love is a two-way street.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.