The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 18, 2022

We have our Moon in the sign of Leo; what could possibly go wrong? Leo. All the goodness, all the talent... ah, Leo, Leo, oh Mio, oh My-o, Leo.

Here's the thing with Leo when it's in our lunar transits: there are going to be personality clashes going on today that will be spectacular, to say the least.

We could have an Ego Olympics today, as there will be many, many contenders going for the title today, October 18, 2022.

Today is the day when we know we are right, and we know that if we are disagreed with, we pounce. Nobody can possibly disagree with us today, and if they even try, oh boy, oh boy are we ever going to let them have a piece of our mind!

We're not looking at how to make sense, today, nor are we even trying to balance things out. We are the furthest from balance now than we've been in months, and for certain zodiac signs, having the Moon in Leo is probably the polar opposite of everything we need.

Right now, we need balance and calm, and during Moon in Leo, we will have excess drama and emotional flare-ups.

If you are someone who really takes this transit to heart, you can expect a really crappy day, simply because you're going to make it that way for yourself. It might be unintentional, but you are going to find a way to take everything the wrong way, today.

You will boast and show off your amazing skills, not because someone needs to acknowledge you for them, but because you want to stomp them down for thinking they could get a word in edgewise. Basically, there's no room in this day for anyone but the person who is majorly affected by Moon in Leo.

Here's what's happening for Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

And why these three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on October 18, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've turned people off before and you'll do it again during Moon in Leo. You are right up there with the great and terrible egos of the fire signs, and on this day, you are basically not in the mood for anything that doesn't make you feel good.

During Moon in Leo, you may get it into your mind that it's your way or the highway, no matter what the 'thing' is...all you know is that you feel jaded and brittle, and you're not about to get friendly with anyone today. You're in one of your moods, and that means the only thing that will get you by today is solitude...and movies.

While you may not get either until the latter part of the day, you can try to make your day less pressure-filled by avoiding conversation with people you feel are 'beneath' you. And you do get that way, Sagittarius. That's part of why today feels so bad for you: you think you are better than other people, and look at what that does for you: nothing.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In order to deflect from deep unhappiness that you've been living in for a very long time, you will choose to be hostile and shut down on this day, during Moon in Leo. October 18 does not bring out your best side, in fact, this is the very side of you that you try to hide from just about everyone.

Still, there's no hiding today; you feel that this too shall pass and that all will smooth itself out by tomorrow, but you're not looking forward to giving up this bad mood and why?

Because feeling bad makes you feel good. How strange, and yet, when you get into a super-dark mood, you tend to enjoy the weird strength in it.

Let's face it, you enjoy scaring people a bit too, and that is mainly because it's you who fears life the most and it's nice to pass this fear off on to others, when you're selfish enough, as you are today. And, this too shall pass...and that's what bothers you even more.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today gives you the opportunity to do some serious damage to someone in your life, and that delights you. Ordinarily, you have a conscience; you aren't a crazy person who goes out of their way to damage a person's life, and yet, today puts you in the mood for destruction.

Yes, you have an appetite for destruction, thanks to Moon in Leo, and what you're going to do with this power-mad moment is that you're going to hurt someone financially...because you have the power to do so.

And you know that's not right or dharmic; you are messing with your own karma when you take someone else's bank account down to the ground, but that's the fun of today: you don't care.

Today is for Moon in Leo, and in your world, that means you get to be selfish, arrogant, unthinking, inconsiderate, and a royal boor.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.