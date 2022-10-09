The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 10, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 10, 2022.

Venus will be in Libra joined by the Sun this Monday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 10, 2022:

Aries

Make relationships overall a priority regardless of their romantic or platonic nature.

With Venus so closely to the Sun in your sector of partnerships, your love life may indicate a need for more closeness and connection with others. The right friends can really change the mood today.

Taurus

You know how to prioritize your time but lately you’ve had to divide your interest across too many things.

Today, something has got to give for intimacy to grow. You will enjoy your romantic experiences more when your focus is on your mate and the world is tuned out, even if it’s for a little while.

Gemini

Let worry go, Gemini. Overthinking can inhibit emotions today.

There will always be things you can’t control in life, but you don’t have to let what you don’t understand change who you are. Let love be the constant in your life and work as a light to others.

Cancer

A recent breakup between a friend and their partner may shake your world. In so many way, you carry the burdens of others in your soul.

Give yourself permission to grieve the changes. Use this experience to help you to appreciate the moments you share even more than usual when they happen with people you love.

Leo

Someone’s unwanted opinion can leave you feeling vulnerable and raw.

It hurts when you hear the insensitivity in others; yet seeing someone as they truly are for the first time is a good thing.

You can protect your heart when needed and know when to let your guards down.

Virgo

You are known for your strong side, but inside, you are a big softie. Past heartache taught you to keep love at bay, but you’re ready for more and the coldness is starting to thaw.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!



This realization is going to change your outlook toward love. And, who knows, Virgo… you might be ready for romance to reenter your life again.

Libra

Loneliness has been a good friend, but it’s time for your social side to come out and play.

You have done well keeping yourself busy and occupied. You have healed from past hurts and now can love again fully.

Scorpio

Hide your sensitivity button, Scorpio.

When you love someone deeply you can become attached to their problems even though you can’t solve them. Learning how to detach is not easy to do.

Trust your loved one will do the right thing and learn what this situation was meant to teach them.

Sagittarius

Dating is not easy these days and you could waste a lot of time on the wrong person.

You may find it easier to friend zone someone you’re interested in and let things happen naturally. If it’s meant to be, it will be.

Capricorn

You love your independence but every once in a while there’s appeal to the idea of someone taking care of you. Let yourself be cared for today. You deserve one day where you are spoiled.

Aquarius

Stop texting. A nice change can be to start talking over the phone and hearing the voice of your love interest. Try some good old fashioned romance to see how you like it.

Pisces

You get out of love what you put into it. A little more energy into a relationship shows how much you appreciate it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.