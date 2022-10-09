The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During The Moon In Taurus, October 10 - 12, 2022

You have to hand it to Moon in Taurus; it really loves a good reunion story, and it seems that on this day, October 10, 2022, we're going to see this take place...in our own lives.

Taurus influences tend to either make us lazy, or desire comfort.

We want to be rid of all stress and in a place that feels good to us. This is definitely the kind of transit that makes us want to get back together with someone we once knew.

Moon in Taurus gives us this odd kind of hope; it makes us think we can work things out, and who knows? Maybe we can.

Now, of course, there's a big difference between thinking about our ex and actually getting back with them...are we that serious about making this happen?

These are the questions that will arise today, because if we are considering this, then something must have happened to let us think that something like this COULD happen.

Did our ex recently become single again? Have they shown an interest in reuniting with us? These are the variables we are working with today.

During Moon in Taurus, we will feel as though we are on to something, and that we should follow our hunches; something tells us that, yes, we should go back with our exes and that yes, this is a good idea.

Here's the big question though: do people really go back with their exes? We may try, and we may succeed, but there is a reason why we made them into our exes, and we should not put aside all reason just to serve a neurotic whim.

Three zodiac signs who get back with an ex during the Moon in Taurus on October 10 - 12, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have never been alright with breaking up with the person you now refer to as your ex, but more: you hate being alone. It gets on your nerves more than anything, and you happen to be one of those people who would settle for a crappy relationship over being alone and on your own. You know it, and you don't care what anyone else thinks of you.

During Moon in Taurus, you'll want the security of being with someone; you don't even care about what caused the breakup, to begin with, all you know is that you're tired of being alone and that the person who is now your ex is probably just as miserable as you are.

You both need each other, even though the reasons for this need are undefined. Perhaps you both just can't take being alone, and this is why you will be getting back together, during Moon in Taurus.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It was so much more convenient for you to have a partner, and now that you are without one, all you can think of is how hard your life has become, and how much you'd really like for them to be back in your life.

During the Moon in Taurus, feelings of security and comfort are what's on a person's mind, and that goes doubly for you, Aquarius. The truth is, it's not love that drives you to get back together with your ex; it's convenience.

You need this person to do things for you, and while that might sound selfish, that's what you had with them when it worked.

Your ex is someone who provided much for you and you need them back in your life now because you are not capable of taking care of yourself in the same way as they once did.

You miss their care and attention and you want it bad enough to call them up and demand that they come home. You'll be waiting.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you are to be honest with yourself, you never wanted to break up in the first place and you have no idea why things went so far out of hand. You are now with no partner, and that's not how you wanted things to go.

Your partner, or rather, your ex, left you, and according to them, it just got too hard for them as they feel you are super high maintenance and they're just not up to the task.

Still, you were the love of their lives and you know it, and during Moon in Taurus, you're going to break the ice with them and ask them to reconsider this whole 'break up' thing.

You want a long-lasting, permanent, committed, monogamous relationship and you are upfront about it. Your ex wants this too, but they know they have to get over certain things before returning to the fold. The good part is that they are willing to give it a go, so expect a reunion on this day, in October.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.