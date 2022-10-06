The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022, brings us Moon square Mars, which isn't ordinarily the 'go-to' transit when we think of luck in love; however, it will be during this time that many of us settle a few issues with our loved ones, due to the 'forward' nature of the transit.

We are looking at how Mars can both come between couples and bring them closer together.

The passion that can turn from hostility to ardor is real, and that passion is ignited during Moon square Mars as it stands, we may get to experience both sides of that coin.

This implies that on this day we may end up arguing with our mate, only to end up having a great 'make-up' after the argument is over.

This transit pushes us to extremes; we may end up feeling very emotional today, even raw...we may be on the verge of tears all day long.

While all of this is experienced in the presence of our romantic partner, we will feel that perhaps this is meant to be; we are supposed to witness the ups and the downs of this relationship, and each new tangent builds our experience and lets us know that we can, indeed, make it through the darker times.

We can't create a situation where we get into a fight with someone just for the purpose of making up with them later on...or, can we?

During Moon square Mars, we have an intelligence that seems to follow us through the day, and on some level we know that whatever happens to us and between us on this day, we'll end up in a good place, snuggled in the arms of our love, happy to have made it through yet another emotional storm.

Which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on October 7, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You might wake up today feeling a little aggressive, and whether you are conscious of it or not, you'll be in the mood to spar a bit with your partner. They, on the other hand, might not be into fighting for the sake of fighting, but during Moon square Mars, you're not going to let that stop you.

You need to blow off some tension and your partner has always lent a helping hand by being there for you, although they aren't really that keen on being your emotional punching bag. By nature, you tend to be pushy and you know that you're not always reasonable.

On this day, you will push and you will get to express what's on your mind, and in the long run, you'll find that all you really needed was to express yourself; the inner turmoil really wasn't as bad as you thought, and this allows you to chill out so that you can warm up to your partner and their affection. They want you to be happy, so let it happen, Aries.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've come to know that if you get cranky, then everyone drops what they're doing to serve your emotional state, as it seems you've made quite the impression on people. Your partner knows to back off and give you space, but they also know that they can't back too far off because they simultaneously need to serve you, should your mood turn.

You have manipulated your household in such a way that all you have to do to get what you want is to throw a mini-fit, which, in turn, causes your partner to go into a panic state.

Now, you can make them do anything you want because they are so terrified of your mood that in order to quell your anger, they just drop down to the role of servant.

During Moon square Mars, you will turn on your manipulation powers to such a degree that your partner will literally give you anything you want, just to make sure you don't yell at them again. This is your idea of a lucky day in love.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you call a good day in love may not be what others agree upon, but this is YOUR day and if it goes well, then that's all that really matters. Today you will find yourself at odds with your partner.

This does not please you, however, during Moon square Mars, you will find a way to use this stressful situation to make things better within the relationship. Mars energy backs you up as you take your partner down, issue by issue until they have nothing left to fight back with.

This kind of sadistic takedown isn't what makes you happy, but you know of no other way to make your partner see just how terrible they really are, and that's what you're all about today: showing someone else how bad they are so that you can feel good about yourself.

It's a twisted way to go about securing a good relationship, but when Mars calls, you answer. You and your partner will work it out...as long as it goes according to your idea of what works. A lucky day in love? For you, yes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.