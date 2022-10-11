The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 12, 2022

What could possibly cause us to have a rough day on such a beautiful October day as this one? Well, for starters, we have Mercury opposite Jupiter, which kinda-sorta says it all.

And what does it say, oh wise one? It says that our mistakes are going to be big, bold, and bad on October 12, 2022 and that we should be aware of what we say, to who we say it, and how badly we need to say it.

Supporting this tendency to make mistakes the hard way is moon square Saturn, which simply does not allow us to find a way out of our mistakes. It's like, once we blow it today, we blow it hard, and there are no ways out.

Knowing this in advance is our warning sign, and it definitely tells us to back up before we plow right in. In other words, with so much going on to our detriment, why should we even bother to try on a day like today?

So, back it up, signs. It's only one day, and that means we have to be strong to get through this one.

It also means that we can't let pride get in our way, or feel that we need to insist on everything happening anyway just because we feel 'strong' enough to handle our karma.

Here's the heads up: we can't handle the consequences so stop before we start. That's the whole of the day: Stop before you start.

During Mercury opposite Jupiter on October 12, 2022, here are which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What makes this a rough day for you, Aries is that it's hard for you to take seriously the idea of halting or going at a slower pace than you've been at for a while now.

Every now and then you are required to back off, and today brings you the prime opportunity to show the world how much you've really learned. Here is your chance to lead by example, as opposed to the nonstop convincing that is your usual style when trying to get people to believe in you.

What's needed from you today is your silence and your discretion. Your words may only end up getting you in trouble on this day, and all it takes is for you to back off, withhold your opinion, and get away with having a fairly good day.

Can you do this? That is left to be seen, but know this: this is a tricky day, Aries — the booby traps are everywhere. Keep your eyes open and your mouth shut.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Just because you don't see your next action as a mistake, trust the universe — it is, and it's going to be a big one. If some mistakes are built to last, then you're about to make one of the bigger mistakes of your career, and with this as your warning, why the heck would you want to continue on at this rate?

Are you just so full of pride and vehemence that you can't take advice anymore? You are incredibly creative and thoughtful, but there are times when the transits that loom above you are harmful and it's best not to tempt them.

Just because you believe in yourself doesn't mean that all of your ideas must be made manifest the minute they are conceived. You need to take this day off to regroup your thoughts; don't act impulsively and do not think that this particular mistake can be undone. It can't. Be wise, Leo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What's going to throw you off track today is your own belief, Sagittarius. You tend to become very bullish about what you believe in; if it works for you, then that's all you care about.

You like following the bliss of your own heart, but on a day like today, you may prove to be too much of a snob for others to deal with, meaning, your beliefs will trump the opinions and beliefs of others and you'll end up being very insulting and snooty — if you don't check your ego at the door, which you won't be doing.

So, the mess you get yourself into today is the mess that is created by treating others like lesser beings and generally coming off as some kind of ridiculous ascended master. You are not the great guru, and if you ever want to be taken seriously again, try to make your example something someone might want to take seriously. This snob routine has got to do, so...drop it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.