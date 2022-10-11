The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, October 12, 2022

After yesterday’s karmic energy, today holds the promise of knowing as you can tap more deeply into your intuition.

You are suspended between worlds as the winds of fate are ever-changing this month.

Soon, that inner knowing of what is coming will arrive, yet until then, the universe guides you to go within and to listen to your true self.

The karmic rewards for past decisions that you first saw arise yesterday are still ongoing today as the Sun in Libra harmoniously unites with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius.

Yet, the new energy of Neptune in Pisces bonding with both Mercury in Virgo and the Taurus Moon promises to give some deep insights into the truth of your intuition.

Your intuition is your deepest, truest internal voice.

It is the part of you that you often allow your logical mind to overcome or rule out, yet this feeling or knowing within you is your best compass for making decisions and choices about yourself and your life.

Neptune is one of the rulers of Pisces, so it is powerful here today.

This planet governs all themes of romance, unconditional love, dreams, and properties of the mystical.

In Pisces, it is even more prominent as this final and twelfth sign of the zodiac is said to be the most connected to the divine and also holds qualities from each of the other eleven signs.

Piscean energy cannot help but connect you to the deepest part of yourself; through that portal, your intuition becomes even more pronounced.

Right now, you are being guided to tap into what you feel, desire, and already know.

This will be essential for all astrological changes occurring in approximately ten days.

During that time, not only will Saturn finally turn direct, but the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio will take place.

Eclipse Season is known as a wild card month; however, it also only delivers you closer to what is right for you, which means being able to decipher the clues of the universe becomes essential.

This is where the importance of your intuition comes in.

The cosmos are always working in your favor, and right now, you are being given the gift of quiet and of the space that getting to know and trust your intuition requires.

It does not mean isolation, however, as the energy does strongly support gathering with friends and even a romantic partner to enjoy quality time and deep conversations.

Sometimes, it is the people you choose to surround yourself with that can help you understand what you already know.

In today's case, everyone will be under the influence of dreamy Neptune, helping to dissolve the boundaries of logic so that the truth of your intuition can shine through.

It is just up to you to trust in it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, October 12, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is currently retrograde in your zodiac sign until December, which means that the powers of this planet are intensified. Normally Neptune is a planet that puts rose-colored glasses onto situations, making them look far better than they are. In retrograde motion, though, there is more of a balance between what is real and what is fantasy.

Neptune in your sign of Pisces is firm and helps you to be able to see beyond any restrictions that reality can create between you and your deepest dreams. Today is a chance for you to embrace what is real but also to cultivate your inner knowing.

You are the most psychic of any zodiac sign, yet you often question this because it lacks the logic to make it feel real. Under this energy, you are encouraged to tap back into your intuition because, in the coming weeks, this is the only truth that you need to know.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Neptune in Pisces brings the focus to your romantic relationships. It currently retrograde highlights the themes between what is real in your love life and what is merely your illusion. This focus can play a part in any relationship, but it is also a test of will for practical people.

Love is supposed to be something stable and consistent. You should be able to say why you love someone and why you are choosing and committing to them. But there is also an air of magic associated with it too. The feelings or rationale are indescribable.

To be able to create the relationship that you truly desire, you need to be able to find a balance between both. Mercury in Libra will help you decipher this balance alongside the Taurus Moon, which provides grounding for your dreams to grow into an abundant reality truly.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in your zodiac sign today allows you the gift of being more in tune with your emotional self. Although you are one of the ruling signs of Venus, as an earth sign, you tend to get more focused on what you can see and do around you rather than what you feel.

When you are in the midst of big life changes as you are in this moment with the ongoing Uranus in Taurus crisis point to Saturn in Aquarius, being able to tune into your emotions is key for making the most of this energy.

Today look for your true feelings regarding your life and the space between freedom and restriction that you feel. Often that feeling of being blocked or not being able to move ahead is one that you create subconsciously. Yet when you can recognize that and begin to navigate around it, you also see that it was you who always held power to do so.

Take today as an opportunity to go deeper into your feelings about recent transformative events in your life and what you are dreaming of for the future so that you can create a stable future that excites your soul.

