The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, October 6, 2022

Today, the universe serves as a reminder that without big conversations regarding what is uncomfortable, change is impossible.

Only a few days into a new month, and it is clear that October is nothing like September.

In the first week of October, Mercury turned retrograde in Virgo while asteroid Vesta turned Direct in Aquarius.

Pluto in Capricorn will join them later at the end of this week, changing the energetic landscape completely.

Today, while the Moon is in dreamy and sensitive Pisces, Mercury in Virgo will become a beneficial alliance with Pluto in Capricorn, clearing the way for important conversations.

Mercury rules the mind, which includes thoughts, how you communicate, and even what you say.

In Virgo, Mercury is concerned with the details of what will be and bringing healing to what was.

Often in life and especially in love, the details about relationships and situations are what's most uncomfortable.

The pieces of life that are honest and real may not feel all that beautiful or romantic but are necessary to create the next chapter of your life.

So, when Mercury first entered nitpicky Virgo on August 4th before shifting into Libra during its retrograde, we can expect themes of our conversations that began in early August to resurface for greater clarity and resolution.

With Vesta directly helping you turn into your inner essence and Pluto soon to be as well bringing nothing but complete truth, today is a chance to begin to have those important conversations about what has been going on in your life.

Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus is still at a climax point of their journey together, bringing up themes of restriction versus freedom and helping you to unravel the threads that have kept you tied to people and places that you have already outgrown.

October is an ongoing shift that will continue to play out as the month progresses.

However, today and tomorrow is your opportunity to express the truth that you now see in your life and your relationship.

Just before a planet turns retrograde or direct, it is at its most powerful point, which means that these next couple of days before Pluto turns direct is an excellent time to start bringing up those things that you have been reflecting on internally or keeping to yourself out of fear.

Nothing truly gets accomplished or changed without those uncomfortable conversations to start edging things along in the right direction.

After such an intense retrograde month in September, it is normal to question yourself or your truth. However, you must realize that everything you are feeling is real and that this is the moment everything has been leading to.

Conversations based on truth create the scaffolding for what will be by destroying what never was, and it is time to embrace this opportunity and recognize that if you do not speak up, nothing will ever change.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, October 6, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury in your zodiac sign has been taking you on a deep dive within yourself. It is easy to feel like you have lost yourself at different moments in life. To not see your authenticity within the wants and needs of those around you. But to know yourself and to be able to make decisions and choices based on that is what it means to truly and completely be yourself.

After all of the reflection you have been moving through, it is time to start speaking up and advocating for yourself again. Today is an opportunity to instill boundaries and have conversations that uphold your truth. It does not matter if anyone else likes it. It only matters how you genuinely feel.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury in Virgo lights up conversations related to love and commitment. For you, something important occurred around the beginning of August. As monumental as it felt to your life and relationships, likely even causing you to go into mourning with a broken heart, it was not the final chapter in the love story that you have been writing.

You and your partner likely needed the gifts of reflection that retrograde season brought, and now that Mercury is direct and uniting with Pluto in Capricorn, it is time for both of you to talk about all the things that matter most. There will be a lot of practical aspects to this conversation but take heart because there will be plenty of romantic moments as well.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto in your zodiac sign has been helping you uncover the truth so you can live more authentically. As such a pragmatic earth sign achieving success is your number one priority; however, you often can continue on a path out of stubbornness long after you have outgrown wanting and needing it.

Today brings the opportunity for you to realize that something you have been working for is no longer what you want or that you believe you will ultimately be able to achieve. As this truth settles in, allow yourself to change your plans and ideas surrounding how you have pictured your life.

Conversations, no matter how uncomfortable they seem, offer the serum of healing you need. Redirect yourself, and your path towards what you have realized is most important.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.