The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 6, 2022

We're about to take love with a softer approach today, and we might find that this is just the thing that's been needed when it comes to our love lives.

Special circumstances help three zodiac signs to be the luckiest in love on October 6, 2022.

Why is this so, according to astrology? The truth is that we get used to people; and when that happens, we start to slack off on our romantic duties.

We don't feel the same fervent need to impress the person we are with, and if we start going down that path, we end up with what everyone ends up with when they ignore their relationships: boredom.

Today gives us a kick in the pants, so to speak, as the Moon in Pisces guides us to a softer place, which essentially means that we don't feel as uptight as we usually do, in fact, we're kind of 'open to whatever' which may just be the spontaneous kick we need.

It's way too easy to become complacent in our relationships; if we don't want our love lives to turn into stereotypes, then we have to be on top of them. When we have a transit-like Moon in Pisces, we stand a fighting chance at getting back some of the magic we may have started to lose.

While the Moon is in Pisces, we will find that it's easy enough to listen to our partners when they speak and that being present and attentive to them is not only simple but enjoyable.

Many of us have forgotten what it's like to 'show up' for the relationship, but during Moon in Pisces, on October 6, 2022, we will have our memories jogged. It may feel lucky but what we get out of today is merely a product of putting in the effort.

Which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on October 6, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the peacemaker of your relationship, and you intend to keep this going for as long as you can. You love knowing that you have a relationship that is dependable and that your partner will come through for you, no matter what is required of them.

During Moon in Pisces, you'll feel so good about this person that you'll want to surprise them. You like the idea of doing something for them that you've never done before perhaps giving them something they've never had before, either.

Today brings you the thrill of being the best Taurus you can be, and that essentially means you get to be supportive and kind, in all the right ways.

This day takes nothing out of you, even though it's all on you to be the giver; you relish days like this one as they tend to bring out your best. You are lucky to be with someone who knows just how great you really are.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've noticed that you've become somewhat cold in terms of love and romance, and honestly, you're not too fond of the feeling. You want to bring back the good ol' times but you've been scared off by love. You are no longer interested in all the pain that is seemingly promised to the person who falls in love.

What feels good and lucky about today for you, Gemini is what comes along with the transit Moon in Pisces, as it will feel like a healing balm for your heart.

The pain of love is not so present today, and this gives you hope for the future.

If there is someone in your life that might have suffered from your coldness, you will be ready to make up for your behavior. You want to, in fact...you want to turn things around, and with your brand new positive attitude, you might just be able to do that, Gemini. Think positive and act on it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have always wanted one thing out of the relationship you're presently in, and that's for it to last forever...or, at least for the duration of your life. You both know that you're in for the long haul, but that doesn't mean you have to dull yourself down so that you are both virtually non-existent in the relationship.

You've seen this happen with other people in your life — couples who fade into nothingness, yet stay together — and that's not what you want.

With Moon in Pisces, you feel sensitive; you want to improve on things and you want very desperately for your partner to know that you really are here and that you are completely interested in trying as hard as you can to make this love affair a beautiful one.

If your partner needs you today, for whatever reason, you show up and you let them know that you're in it to win it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.