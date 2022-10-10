The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 11, 2022

If honesty is the best policy, then lovers all over the world will benefit by telling the truth today, as today provides us with the opportunity to 'get real' with certain issues in our lives.

When we go through hard times, it's really helpful to have someone there to help us through them.

We will find that on this day, October 11, 2022, we will be telling someone we love that we are grateful for their presence in our lives.

We might not stop there, however, when it comes to telling truths. During the Sun trine Saturn, we want something about us to be known a secret to be revealed, or a truth that needs to be known by our partners.

Saturn puts us in touch with our feelings in the way that it lets us know what we can and cannot do. Saturn, the planet of restriction and limitation, makes itself known today to the lovers who wish to hide behind no falsehoods; this is the day where some of us tell it all...and yes, that is risky and nerve-wracking.

The good part is that honesty really is the best policy and it's going to work for us in amazing ways on this day.

We have to trust in the person we are about to tell our biggest secret to, and because we do, we can also know that they will honor our truth, our secret, and our reality by accepting us as we are.

Sun trine Saturn lets us know that we don't have to be anyone other than ourselves and that we can trust our mates to cherish who we are, as we are.

Which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on October 11, 2022?

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You weren't really sure if you should 'let the cat out of the bag' so to speak, but it seems that you're starting to feel very comfortable with the person you are now with, so why not let them in on your little secret?

October 11, 2022, brings luck to your love life, in so much as you know you can be difficult to get along with, but you're also willing to try, and trying, for you, means revealing who you really are to the person you're with. This is risky, as you are a complete weirdo, but hey, who isn't?

Still, you know yourself better than anyone and you know that your quirks may be off-putting at times. During sun trine Saturn, you'll be quite at ease with your quirks and necessities, but is the person you are with? It's time to find out, Gemini. Chances are, they are just as into you as you thought they might be, so why not be yourself with them, totally?

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!



2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You come with rules. Your partner knows your rules and they accept them. During Sun trine Saturn, those rules feel even more important to you than ever before, as they tend to define who you are. You stick to your own set of principles and they work for you, and you're starting to see that it's all OK with your romantic partner.

They really don't have a problem with your idea of control and in a way, it makes their lives easier as well. Because you are so structured and 'tight', you present a situation to your partner that says, "take me as I am or let me know now so I can walk away."

What you weren't expecting from this person is their total dedication to you and your ways. It seems that in being uniquely you, you've attracted to you the perfect mate; one who accepts you as you are and asks for nothing more.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Honesty is the only policy for you, whether is the best or the worst, and you prove this on a daily basis when it comes to your love life and relationship. You learned long ago to let the person into your world, rather than make them guess. You don't want to run the risk of seeing what dishonesty does to a relationship and so, you are a blunt teller of truths, no matter what the consequences may be.

During this transit, sun trine Saturn, you will stick to your guns on this day, and you'll be happy to learn that your partner never expected anything less than that, from you. In fact, for the first time in your life, you will feel honored and respected for simply being true to yourself.

Today is a lucky day in love for you, Sagittarius, because your rules and regulations are indeed respected by the person you are romantically involved with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.