The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 3, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Take the easy route. You don't always have to improve things just because you want to. Even though something does not make sense to you, if it works, it works.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Rethink things. You are ready to reconsider your position. You may have acted harshly towards someone, and now it's time to reconcile the differences.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

The day can be full of complications. Personality conflicts and arguments may arise. Do the best that you can while keeping a level head.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions can be confusing. When you feel conflicted rather than force yourself to make a decision give yourself some time to wait.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Some solutions come easily. Life can feel confusing at times, but when you focus on simplicity the choices map themselves out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Speak from the heart. When you feel something be clear about what you think and need. People understand direct messages and like when you share what you are thinking.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

It's important to plan your projects out. Failure to plan cost you a lot of money and lead to a loss. You may be anxious to start as soon as possible, but the risk of failure can be greater if you do not have your journey mapped out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Delegate tasks that you do not need to do yourself. It's always good to let others shine where they excel. Not everything needs to be done by you, in fact, you may find it helpful to let go of some of the responsibilities you have right now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Get organized. It's always good to know exactly where things are. You may have allowed some disorder to enter your living space. Step back and restructure your life so that things run more smoothly for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Some ideas need to go. You may have thought something was a smart move but now realize that what you thought you were going to do will not work out. It's time to table what isn't working so you can discover what well.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Not every argument needs to be won. You may need to bite your tongue a little bit and let someone else argue with themselves. Eventually, they will exhaust their anger.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Romance can be a little chaotic at times. It's easy to get confused when you're full of emotion. Love can require a little extra work today, but desire makes it worth the effort.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.