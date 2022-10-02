The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That Is Simple During The Moon Sextile Uranus On October 3, 2022

We want a love that is simple, and for three zodiac signs, starting October 3, 2022, that's what they hope for this season.

October brings with it a certain kind of rushed vibe, one that lets us know that all the holidays are coming, all the pumpkin spice is here, and that if we have any unfinished business, now is the time to complete what we've started.

On October 3rd, we are visited by the transit Moon sextile Uranus, which drums home the idea that if we're to get it all done on time, we have to get serious with schedules and goal dates.

It also means that we have to become aware of what is necessary and what is not.

Goals need focus, not distraction, and this becomes quite obvious in the realm of love and romance.

In other words, during Moon sextile Uranus, we may get it into our minds that if we are to accomplish all these major accomplishments, then we need to know our love lives are secure.

This also implies that we really don't want our work lives compromised by our home lives; we need to know that our foundation is secure.

We need a love that comes with no complications. Not right now, not at this time.

We're also looking at the rebellious streak that comes along with Uranus transits, and how this could potentially become a nuisance when it comes to work and career. If we decide to become the rebel at work, we want our love life to stand firm so that we can rebel all day long and come home to someone who wants nothing to do with rebellion.

Let the world burn, if it must — during Moon sextile Uranus, we need only one thing: a secure, simple, uncomplicated romantic life to look forward to.

The three zodiac signs that want a love that is simple during the Moon sextile Uranus on October 3, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Gone are the days when you crave the kind of excitement in your love life that promises drama and craziness.

You are just not that person anymore, and not only that: you know it and are ready to back it up with real action. You insist upon having a simple love life to come home to, and if you even smell a hint of drama, you're out — and you've let your loved one know this, in advance.

During Moon sextile Uranus, you may find yourself disagreeing with many people, in the workplace, in the market, or on the streets...you just aren't the kind of person who reserves their opinion on things and today will have yourself expressing those opinions in harsh ways.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

To you, it's impersonal; these people are total strangers to you, and they'll live. What means the most to you is that you can end your day in the arms of the person you love, hassle-free. It's all you want.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've been there and done that, and now you're ready to write the book. Or, at least, know who you are and what you want out of this life. You want a good, solid love life, and you don't want to have to play the games people play when they want to play them.

Today, you'll find that there are a few people in your life who just seem to be out to challenge you today, as Moon sextile Uranus pushes the buttons of just about everyone in your immediate circle.

Work issues will come up that will show you that you need to separate yourself from work if you're to stay sane. Good thing is that you are able to keep your cool, and that is mostly because, in love, you've won the biggest prize of them all: simplicity.

Only you know what your mate means to you, and only you can appreciate them for the uncomplicated life they've given you. Today brings you gratitude for the simplicity that you have.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't need much to consider yourself a happy person, but if there's one 'absolute' in your life, it all revolves around simplicity. You are a very hard worker and an even stronger lover, but you are not up for drama or games, and during Moon sextile Uranus, you'll become very aware of the games that are being played all around you.

You may even notice that you are in a relationship with someone who isn't as into simplicity as you are, and that's going to bug you...especially on this day. October 3 is going to reflect back on your need for uncomplicated love life, as it's starting to feel as though maybe your partner didn't get the memo.

It may be time to have the 'talk' with them so that your goals and intentions for the relationship are crystal clear. Let them know in no uncertain terms that 'this is a no-drama zone.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.