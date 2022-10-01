The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 2, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 01, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, October 02, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Three of Wands
You've lived a controlled life long enough, Aries. Now is the time to branch out a bit and explore what the world has in store for you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Don't be embarrassed if you need a little pep talk. Every once in a while people need to know who is rooting for them and their success.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed
Sometimes insecurity gets the best of you. When you feel self-doubt take root, remind yourself that confidence is a process. No one gets it right every time.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups
Emotions lead the way. Today tune in to your thoughts a little bit more than your feelings. You can be overtaken by emotion quite easily and lose your clarity or vision.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed
Avoid conflict especially online. People love to argue, so why give them a reason to do so at your expense?
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles
You get more accomplished as a team. When it comes to important projects, especially those that involve money, be sure to ask for the help you need other than do it by yourself and fall short.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Tower, reversed
You missed a problem. Something could've gone wrong but it didn't. You may run late to an event, but it's a blessing for you that you need.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles
Creativity gets you where you need to go. Today you may need to think out of the box and imagine what could be instead of focusing on what is.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed
Everything starts to slow down a bit. The pace has been quite quick lately, but you get a break. This is the lull in the week you needed.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
You are ready to go. Your ambition is finally where it needs to be and there's nothing to get in your way. Now is the time to strike when the iron is hot.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed
An expense comes your way. You may receive a bill of some sort that was unexpected. The money you need will be found in some way.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Pull back a little and regroup. It's good to reserve some time to yourself so you can think about the future without interruptions.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.