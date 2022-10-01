The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Change For Love During The Moon Square Venus On October 2, 2022

On October 2, three zodiac signs refuse to change for love, and we will feel very strongly about our love lives and what we wish to do with them.

We have the transit Moon square Venus at our beck and call, and because of this cosmic event, we will feel very strongly about what makes us happy, what doesn't work for us, and which path in love we need to walk on.

This transit, Moon square Venus, is one of those influences that has us believing in our own selves, but not only that: we believe that we are just fine as is and that we need not compromise or give in.

If we are in relationships at this point, and our lovers feel the need to make suggestions, we'll be open to those suggestions, but only for the sake of being polite. We have no intention of changing.

Not for them, not for anyone and this isn't because we are stubborn or stuck in our ways, but because we've worked so hard to be true to ourselves that we no longer feel the need to please others via their take on how we should be.

And so, that's how it goes on this day. We refuse to change for love because we don't see a need for the kind of change that is suggested to us, by the ones we love.

They may have a great point or a totally understandable reason for wanting us to change, but that doesn't mean WE see it that way.

To this day, we stick to our guns and trust in the fact that we actually know what's best for ourselves. We may be open to suggestions, but that doesn't necessarily mean we'll do anything about them.

The three zodiac signs who refuse to change for love during the Moon square Venus on October 2, 2022 involve:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

At this point in your life, you think it's nervy for anyone, let alone your romantic partner to want you to change, and you're not about to let this happen today. You've done the work on yourself and you've become the best person you believe you can be.

Are you open to change? Sure, if it makes sense to you, but you're nobody's slave, and if someone decides that you need to change in order for them to accept you better then you'd just as easily pass on their suggestion.

Your feeling is, during Moon square Venus, that you'd rather stay true to yourself than compromise yourself for the sake of someone else's set of standards.

You're not about to change yourself for love or for anything. You know who you are, and you feel very good about yourself these days. Should someone want you to change for the love of all things, then they'll need to deal with your rejection of that offer.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During Moon square Venus you'll be asked to change something about yourself for the sake of the romance you are presently in, and that will rub you the wrong way. Not only are you NOT willing to change, but you also find it nervy of this person to even try to change you.

Are you not good enough as is, and is it possible that your partner cannot see the good in you? If this is the case — and you will get to the bottom of it — then you might find yourself in a precarious position, Scorpio.

You are having a relationship with someone who doesn't quite 'get' you and that is about to make you very angry.

Have they just been lying to you all this time, as they certainly didn't seem to be displeased with you only a few weeks ago? You're not changing for love, because in your mind, you are giving the best of yourself. If they aren't happy with your best, then they can definitely take a hike.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Every time you 'change' your ways for the sake of someone else's convenience, you end up hating yourself for it. It's fake, and you are not a fake. For the sake of your love life, you've done all that your partner has required of you, and yet, it seems they are still not quite satisfied.

This is where you put your foot down. You've done what they've asked and it seems that all they want of you is all that you are not, and that makes you angry. You are a really nice person and you've gone so far out of your way to please this taskmaster of a lover, and now, the time has come for you to snap back at them.

It's enough. If they want you to change, then maybe they have to do the changing so that they can accept you for who you are, rather than for some fantasy ideal they want you to be. You are always and only true to yourself, Sagittarius. Stay that way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.