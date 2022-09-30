The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 1, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 30, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 1, 2022. This Saturday, Venus is in the zodiac sign of Libra at a critical degree.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 01, 2022:
Aries
When you're in love it's hard to tell someone how you really feel. Still, it's always a good idea, to be honest, and forthright. The truth is much easier to build a lasting relationship on.
Taurus
Just because you love someone does not mean it will always be easy to compromise. You may still struggle to find a middle ground, but with a little understanding and compassion for each other, you two can make things work.
Gemini
Are you ready for marriage? Marriage is a partnership, and it does not always have to be something you feel completely prepared for. However, it is good to work with a professional to make sure all the boxes are checked and you are both truly where you need to be.
Cancer
A person who is right for you may seem to be sending all the right signals. It can be hard to believe that you've finally found the one for you. Don't let fear push this person away when you are just beginning to realize this is love.
Leo
Loving someone well is a wonderful process. It takes time and energy to learn how to dance in love. Even if you feel like you have two left feet right now, you'll learn the right way. Just take things slowly.
Virgo
Emotions can get the best of you when you least expect them to. You may find it hard to express your heart so openly. Still, try to do your best. Your words of affirmation are something your mate longs to hear.
Libra
Sometimes a relationship can be restored back to wholeness when you thought it as over for good. You may have given. up hope, but love sometimes finds you when you're not looking. And, it could even be with an ex.
Scorpio
Romance is a sweet experience and even if you're single you may find that you're able to enjoy the bittersweetness of love with a friend. Doing things for each other and just being there is a wonderful way to express your love.
Sagittarius
You are ready to find the love you've been hoping for. You may not find them sitting at home, so you'll have to do something differently to find the one who will eventually hold your heart.
Capricorn
Love and caring for another person are so healing. When your heart is moved to show your compassion, don't be afraid to stop texting and pick up the phone. It's always a nice thing to actually talk.
Aquarius
Is it time to take a trip and see someone you care about? The road to travel may be open for you. If you have been hoping to take a trip, this may be the time to start planning for a future vacation.
Pisces
Love can be stressful, but it's so worth it when you're with the right person. You want to be there for this process. It's worth doing things for a person you care about, especially if it means having the relationship of your dreams.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.