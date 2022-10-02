Zodiac

The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 3, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 02, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 3, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

The Sun is in Libra, and the Moon leaves Sagittarius to enter the Capricorn zodiac sign.

Sunday, the Moon is best expressed by focusing on work-related activities, career, and reputation management.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, October 03, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Set your mind on a big goal. Today’s Moon urges you to focus on projects and completing important tasks. You may have a pressing deadline to meet, don’t let procrastination get the best of you.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today you’re looking for facts, and you finally see the light. With certain pieces of information finally available to you, you are able to focus and produce results.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today you may be invited to do something fun and adventurous with a friend. Give yourself permission to have a good time, and to enjoy yourself.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A new partnership may form opening the door for love or an important business relationship. This may be your chance of a lifetime where you have a person beside you playing a supportive role

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A romantic relationship seems to come to an end, and it may be time for you to restructure your expectations. During a break up it’s good to think about what you want and what you are willing to give someone back in return.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Clarity of thought returns. With your ruling planet stationing direct in your zodiac sign, then start to feel a bit normal. You can relax and begin to make progress in areas where it seemed chaos took root.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Analyze your thoughts and reconsider a strong position. With mercury stationing direct, things become clear for you. You may decide that you would like to change your mind about a choice you made but now regret.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Let go of the past. It can be easy to focus on things that happened, but it’s time for you to start looking at what you can fix and what you cannot.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You get lucky and love. With Jupiter retrograde in Aries you may have an old flame return into your life. This can be the opportunity you’ve been hoping for to make things right for each other.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It may be difficult to express yourself today. The Moon in your sign urges you to focus on emotions, but today actions speak louder than words.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don’t be too hard on yourself. Saturn retrograde can bring out your inner critic. Use negative feedback to your advantage. Focus on self-improvement.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Listen to your dreams. Your psychic intuition is active and alive but it requires you to dig down deeper beneath the surface then you ordinary do. With Neptune speaking with Mercury changing directions today, new insight can be found.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

