The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 3, 2022

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 3, 2022, and astrology helps us to see who they are.

One of the reasons we feel this way is because we want so much of it, and we spend virtually a lifetime building up an idea of what it (love) is supposed to look and feel like.

We create in our head an idea of what we're supposed to 'get' out of it, and what makes it all so hard, at times, is that the reality of love tends to look very different than our ideals.

Love seems to be good...only when it's good if that makes any sense.

On October 3, 2022, we will get a chance to take a long look at the reality of our lives, as we are sharing the universe right now with Moon trine Mercury — a transit that is practically put together to make us think.

During Moon trine Mercury, we may take a compassionate look at the state of our love lives, and we may very well end up forgiving 'it' for being less than perfect.

This is a pivotal moment for many of us. It seems that the moment we let go of certain demands and expectations, the easier it will be for true love to flow. And that it shall.

So, we can look forward to a lucky streak starting on October 3, as Moon trine Mercury fine tunes the perception and allows us to see our own love lives for what they really are, what they really can be, and not as some condition that needs to follow the rules on a checklist.

On this day, if anything, our discoveries will put our minds at ease.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on October 3, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a reason why you are about to flow very easily with Moon trine Mercury, and that is because you want your love to be reconciled; you want it to work out, and on some level, you are unconsciously working towards that as a goal.

You are never one to shy away from asking the big questions, especially when those questions are ones made for your own pondering.

During this day, October 3, you will be brutally honest with yourself, and in this way, you will come to understand what you need to put into your romantic relationship if it's to be anything near what you want it to be.

The great part is that all signs point to 'go' and you happen to have a partner who is willing to look at their own motives and behavior as well.

You love each other and today will help to secure that love and let you feel good about it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are all about getting to the point when it comes to your love relationship, and on October 3, during Moon trine Mercury, you will feel the need to get things done in a swift and efficient way. While those words aren't exactly the most romantic words, you know that if you want to keep this love alive, there has to be a bit of pragmatism in there.

During Moon trine Mercury, you will see the benefit of talking things out, fearlessly. Because it's a Mercury transit, you will also want to make this happen NOW, not later.

You feel that there is no point in postponing the 'deep' talks, and as heavy as they may be at times, they are best aired out in the open, as you are not one to believe in repression. All thoughts come out on this day, Cancer, and the more you express, the better off you two will be.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Being the person you are, meaning, being the person who wants nothing to do with high drama and romantic-antics, you want to get straight to the point when it comes to any irregularities in your love relationship.

Something has come up and your partner seems to be troubled by it; you aren't quite sure if you've done anything wrong, but you're certainly not going to let it slide for too long.

You crave closure and productive communication, and during Moon trine Mercury, you will be able to see quite clearly that both compassion and precision are needed on this day.

You and your partner will clear the air, so to speak, and once this is done, you both will breathe easier. It looks like things are going to work out, after all, Libra. You may be romantic, but you are also quite diligent and respectful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.