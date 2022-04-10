Why So Many Happy, Successful People 'Talk To Themselves' —And 7 Reasons You Should Try It, Too

Photo: NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock
Do you ever talk to yourself? Not just in your head, but out loud?
Researchers have extensively studied the practice of talking to yourself and have concluded it's a common practice among most people. It's often referred to as talking to yourself as self-talk or self-directed talk.
In addition to being normal behavior, self-directed or private speech is beneficial. In fact, as long as it's not associated with hallucinations or a condition like bipolar disorder, an internal monologue can help you achieve self-discovery, enable you to overcome a mental obstacle or motivate you to solve a problem.
RELATED: 8 Introspective Questions To Ask To Restore Your Faith In Yourself
What does it really mean when you talk to yourself?
While some people consider self-talk a sign of mental health problems, medical experts believe it's expected. Moreover, it can even be helpful in certain situations.
Do you think speaking to yourself is ordinary?
Self-talk is the verbal expression of internal thought, which means it communicates inner thoughts, feelings, and thoughts about an event through speech or internalized words in your head. This behavior is usually a part of the earliest years of life, and it may become a routine.
You might wonder what others think of you, especially if you frequently think aloud in the office or at the supermarket. Children are known to talk to themselves, which should not cause anxiety for caregivers or parents.
Instead, it's a method to improve language skills, be engaged during a task, and increase performance when working on assignments.
Self-talking is a habit that can continue throughout adulthood and is not the cause of concern.
There are 3 different types of self-talk.
1. Positive self-talk
This encourages and strengthens positive perceptions about oneself. Therefore, positive self-talk could reduce anxiety and increase concentration and concentration.
2. Negative self-talk
This is discouraging and antagonistic dialogue. It's a rumination on a setback or a perceived character flaw. This can be harmful if carried too far for too long.
3. Neutral self-talk
People use this to communicate their needs instead of encouraging or reinforcing the belief or emotions of a particular type.
RELATED: My Toxic Trait Is Negative Self-Talk
What makes people talk to themselves?
It's more common for people to converse with themselves than avoid it. According to a study, 96% of adults admit to having an internal conversation. Although self-talking loudly is not as expected — 25% of adults report doing it.
People often talk about themselves in their daily lives. There's a stigma attached to having a conversation with yourself in public. Still, it can help you comprehend the world around you.
When you speak to yourself, you're consciously contemplating your surroundings.
The inner monologue is usually similar to how you speak to your friends. Self-talk may be a quiet thought in your mind or expressed loudly. Either way, it's a passive process, a way to simply cultivate awareness of your ideas.
When people chat with themselves, they could be thinking about problems in their heads and then talking through them aloud.
This is also referred to by the term "self-explaining." The act of speaking out loud can help people better understand their thoughts.
This is an excellent approach to solving problems. When you discuss the events you've experienced, you're more likely to gain knowledge from them and comprehend the experience.
RELATED: How To Overcome Being Self-Critical With 6 Powerful 'Reframes'
Here are 7 ways talking to yourself can help you in your daily life
1. It is a self-control exercise.
Talking with yourself can do more than just put your lid on those negative thoughts. It can also prevent the lid from falling off to begin with.
The research conducted by the University of Toronto Scarborough, published in Acta Psychologica, suggests that talking to yourself can be an act of self-control for emotional issues.
2. It reinforces memory.
Have you ever read an interesting fact and then considered, "I've got to remember that fact"?
When the right opportunity occurs, you spot a hole shaped like a fact in your brain where the information is supposed to be?
3. It relieves stress.
Talking to yourself helps you arrange your thoughts and prioritize your commitments so that your mind isn't running, wondering if you'll have the time to complete everything.
As a result, you'll be more relaxed and be able to flow with the flow.
4. It can assist you in locating things.
You've just completed your impressive shopping list. Congratulations on having everything you'll need over the next few weeks.
Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!
You're now prepared to hit the market. So what happened to the list? You go around the house looking for it, and you mutter, "Shopping list, shopping list."
Ah. There it is!
5. It will help you remain focused.
Perhaps you constructed your bed yourself even though the directions clearly stated that it was a job for two people.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Or maybe you had to complete the highly technical task of fixing your laptop.
Saying the steps out loud can be a way to encourage yourself to stay on task.
6. It can motivate you to do your best
If you feel frustrated or overwhelmed, a little self-talk can boost your motivation.
That is, it's not like you say, "I can achieve that." Instead, you call yourself by name or make a statement like, "You're doing great. You've got so much done already. A little more."
7. It can assist you to reconcile difficult emotions.
If you're dealing with complex emotional states, discussing them may help you understand the issues more thoroughly.
In conclusion, it's normal for most people who are talking to themselves and isn't a sign of mental health issues.
In fact, it might just be one of the smartest conversations you can have!
RELATED: If You're Always Talking To Yourself, Here's How It Really Affects You
More for You on YourTango:
Sidhharrth S. Kumaar is the Founder of NumroVani and a registered pharmacist turned Astro Numerologist. For more information, visit his website.