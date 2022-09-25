Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week, September 26 - October 2, 2022

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week is here for September 26 - October 2, 2022.

In the week ahead a great deal of planetary energy in Virgo really highlights the theme of luck being something that is created and earned rather than just occurring randomly.

While there are always magical divine moments that occur in life, if you have not found your own inner security or confidence then these may pass you by because you could be too scared to take them.

At times luck is worked for or created by what you do. Whether healing, learning, or simply believing that better exists.

In these moments though it is often easy to give up because protecting yourself and keeping yourself safe often means everything stays the same as it has always been. Yet, luck means that nothing can stay the same.

In whatever area of your life, you are hoping for some divine intervention, it automatically means that things will change.

That life will get bigger or more expansive and that to try to stay in your small little bubble means that there is no space for luck.

This week Mercury turns direct in Virgo prompting some details to be finally sorted as Ceres the asteroid that governs wealth also enters Virgo.

To find luck, it is time to make sure you tend to all that is in front of you and also make sure that you are not holding onto something that is actually preventing things from turning around.

Luck is when the universe has a chance to conspire with you in creating a life that is not just what you dream of but is of benefit to the world.

This week is a reminder to never give up on something that you honestly believe in.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week starting September 26 – October 2, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 30th

The Moon is in Sagittarius all day today lighting up the luckiest part of your life. The Moon represents your emotional self and feelings, while in Sagittarius it is going to be pointing the way to your luck and abundance.

Take today as an opportunity to reflect on your feelings and see what direction they are leading you in because more than likely it is exactly where you need to be to have the life you genuinely want.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 2nd

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn aligns with the part of your life that is trying to help guide you towards your fate. In astrology, the meaning of the First Quarter Moon is one of continuing to pursue your dreams and desires, no matter the obstacles.

It is about not giving up. In Capricorn, this works wonderfully as this is an energy that does not let anything deter it, which is a sign for you to do the same.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 29th

Saturn in Aquarius right now is bestowing all sorts of lucky moments and opportunities in your life. While its reign here is preparing to wrap up early next year after being here since 2020 it is now time to reflect on all the ways that you have had your prayers answered during this time.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius aligns with Uranus in Taurus bringing together a sense of freedom from the past and accepting less than you deserve which opens you up to greater abundance.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 30th

Neptune in Pisces is all about helping you understand the abundance and divine timing moments that exist. It helps you understand that your dreams can be a reality, but today with Mercury in Virgo, it also helps to show you that you need to work for it as well.

Let today be a reminder that no dream manifests without an actual plan and that creating one just may be the luck you have been waiting for.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 28th

Jupiter in Aries has been really helping you see where lucky opportune moments exist so that you can better take advantage of them. Currently, retrograde Jupiter has been encouraging you to think about how you take advantage of these opportunities and whether you are truly open to as much abundance as you say you are.

Today as it connects to Uranus in Taurus, you will have an opportunity to take a risk that will pay off in the long run.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 28th

Uranus in Taurus activates the lucky part of your life in terms of what you are willing to learn or expand on to try new things. Luck happens when you are able to leave your comfort zone and take chances in your own life without having to plan or overanalyze everything.

Today as this planet connects with Jupiter, the planet of luck, you will have some deep insight into how you can embrace more of the unexpected and see that it is actually a divine intervention.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 30th

Mars in Gemini will be giving you a great period of luck and expansion over the next seven months. Gemini rules this part of your chart and Mars is all about action, motivation, and determination.

Together they are really inspiring you to understand that it is up to you to create more of what it is that you want in your life. Today as Mars aligns with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius you may become aware of what has been holding you back from doing this in your life, which will help you make sure that nothing does this time.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 30th

Sagittarius energy rules the part of your life that represents value. This is both the relationships and partnerships that you value, but it also includes finances and monetary value.

As the Moon illuminates your feelings about this area, it is time to reflect on your beliefs regarding your financial abundance and worth. You are able to create whatever it is that you wish, but you also need to make sure that there is not a belief that has been sabotaging your dreams in the background.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 2nd

Virgo energy rules the part of your life that represents your career as well as your public image. In many ways, it is about success but it also has to do with being seen for who you truly are rather than just the person that others want to attach to you.

As Mercury turns direct in this area of your life, you will receive an important moment of realization that will allow you to better embrace your own truth and realize that what matters most is not how others see you, but how you see yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 29th

This is going to be an incredibly lucky week ahead for you. While the earth sign of Virgo represents the luck aspect of your life, Ceres, the asteroid that governs wealth and prestige will be entering this sign this week.

Mercury is also turning direct in Virgo so there is a lot of focus on luck, which also translates to abundance and even greater opportunities. But with Ceres entering Virgo it is time for salary advancement, promotion or to start applying to jobs that actually meet your own worth.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 29th

Venus is the planet, which is most known for love, however, it also governs finances. As it shifts into Libra this week it will light up luck associated with your money and receiving more of it.

Expect investments to come back around or even unexpected checks to start showing up. This is an amazing time for you to start reaping what you have sown and to embrace your financial success.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 29th

Scorpio energy is always associated with luck and abundance in your life. While you will be getting an influx of divine luck and timing around the New Moon Eclipse in Scorpio in October, now is the time to start paying attention to your feelings and intuition.

As a Pisces, your luck is connected to that deep quiet part of yourself that just seemingly always knows even if you are not sure what it is that you know. Today let yourself embrace that feeling of luck that just seems to surround you and make sure to stay hopeful about things that always turned out better than you expected.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.