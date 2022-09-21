The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 22, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 22, 2022. Venus, the planet of love is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and Mars, the planet of passion is in Gemini.

Tension continues to grow in the skies as Venus remains challenged by several planets on Thursday. Typically communication would be the cure for our love problems, but during Mercury retrograde many zodiac signs will choose to keep intimate thoughts and feelings to themselves.

When Venus is in Virgo, the sign of her detriment. In Virgo, she's logical, but Neptune has been peering at her from across the universe. Neptune breaks down her resolve, and she feels the call to adventure, but this may not be a good thing.

Neptune rules lies and deception, which may mean a relationship that starts this week can require a set of rose-colored glasses to keep reason away. Or, we can fall in love hard, only to realize later on that the person we thought was perfect, actually is not.

Venus has been burned by the rays of the Sun for the last few weeks, and so her ability to love has remained hidden, but the good news is that it's not for long.

Two planets are making an impact on her today: Uranus and Pluto. When Uranus and Pluto speak to Venus, she becomes open to change, and so do we.

For lovers, this can create a desire to do something we ordinarily would not do for love. Some zodiac signs will give an ex a second chance.

Others will date the wrong person knowing the risk, but choosing to have fun in exchange for heartache later. Our desire to experience love in all its forms is here after a long drought where our feelings have been masked.

To find out more, check out what the Moon, and stars have in store for your relationships on Thursday, and the first day of Libra Season.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 22, 2022:

Aries

You may not be looking to fall in love, but it can find you wherever you are.

Today, you may be smitten by someone you meet either online or through friends.

You may find yourself at a place where your heart comes alive again, and it gives you back what you thought was long lost.

Taurus

Romance and all the trappings that come with a budding love affair are all that you want from a relationship.

You're not looking for anything super fancy, but a person who sees into your heart and wants to know more about you.

Gemini

People are drawn to you, Gemini, and they find you very attractive.

You're not going to be short on love interests if you are looking.

You have an air about you that makes you hard to resist. Love, for you, is at a peak, so enjoy.

Cancer

Your love life and relationship can become very fulfilling and successful for you.

You have a natural understanding of who you are and what you desire from a partner.

It may have felt like the impossible until someone you meet helps you to see that what matter is the right person.

Leo

It's hard to meet someone to love, even with so many dating apps. You may be ready to throw in the towel and delete apps for good. But not too fast.

Someone may come across your path and help you to see that you were not getting successful in love because you had not found each other yet.

Virgo

You want to be in love with someone who is similar to you, but different.

You want a person who can appreciate your strong personality and talents, but that can also give something to the relationship in return.

This may feel like it won't happen, but you are so close to your dreams coming true. Remain faithful!

Libra

Jumping into love with both feet is an act of bravery, Libra.

Through trials and errors, you will grow closer together as a couple. You both want mutual respect and understanding, and that is also what you are.

Scorpio

You are at a place where your heart feels like it could explode with how much love you feel.

You may not have expected a relationship to grow this fast or this strongly, but when things are right, you know.

Sagittarius

Love seemed to be at a loss, but the next thing you know your ex is back begging you for a second change at romance.

This is so confusing, but you will know in your heart if it's right or if it is not. Listen to your heart, it speaks truth to you.

Capricorn

When egos and emotions get in the way it is not easy to see what you need to change within yourself.

You are ready to grow and to be there for others, but your adaption post-breakup needs to be all your own.

Aquarius

Not all relationships will be the same, and you're OK with that. You are resolved to the fact that sometimes people will change after you've been together for some time.

Sometimes you may think this is a good thing, and other times you may perceive this as challenging.

Pisces

Love promises to whisk you away to another world of sensuality and pleasure.

Today, you may be thinking about another person more and more. Despite your calm exterior, is it possible that you are falling in love?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.