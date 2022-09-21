The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, September 22, 2022

Libra Season begins on September 22, 2022, as the Sun shifts into this dignified and regal air sign. This big event is what brings the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs in astrology.

The Sun represents your external self and how you move within the world; as it begins, it reigns in Libra, and it energizes you with the ability to find the calm within your life.

Libra Season is traditionally a time when you are called to focus on the balance that you feel between work/personal, family/friends, and romantic relationship/alone time; it is a phase that allows you to reflect and adjust to create a deeper sense of well-being within your life.

This theme may be of more importance now as there are currently six planets in retrograde, causing an overall deeper reflection about your life and how you want to live it.

Virgo Season is beneficial because it asks you to look at the details, the pieces that are not adding up to the life that you want to live, but during Libra Season, you are going to begin to make these changes that you are seeking.

This is the beginning of an important few weeks as Mercury is currently beginning its new cycle and will allow you to communicate differently to make the necessary adjustments.

What is so beneficial right now is that while the action-orientated Sun is in Libra prompting decisions, the collection of retrograde planets is encouraging to look inside yourself just as much.

The thing to remember is that no matter what you change outside of yourself right now, it will not make a difference unless you begin to change what is inside.

You may be asked to reflect more deeply on how balanced or grounded you feel within yourself and whether you can incorporate boundaries or rest time to create more of that positive feeling.

This is not a race to get to a certain space but a curious investigation to pursue a greater feeling of peace and stability within your life.

During Libra Season and the Fall Equinox, Mercury, Pluto and asteroid Vest will all turn, so there will also be lightning and the ability to create greater movement within your life.

Even though today, as this important season begins, it may feel like there are not a lot of options for movement, it is still a meaningful time to start aligning yourself with what it is that truly brings you that sense of well-being inside.

It may be that as this season progresses, you realize that changes need to occur within your career, friend circle or romantic relationship. Still, all that changes outside you is only because of what has already changed within you.

Give yourself over to the energy of Libra Season. Recognizing that balance and peace go hand in hand and that while you can consult others about this, ultimately, the only person that knows what you feel like in balance is you.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, September 22, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This new season is upon you, but it is up to you to make the most of it. Jupiter is still currently retrograde in your zodiac sign, prompting you to reflect on what abundance means to you and what has been blocking you from incorporating that into your life.

This can have to do with your self-limiting beliefs and even some of the choices you have made in life that feel more like obligations.

As you move through Libra Season, you will see a focus play out between yourself and your romantic relationship.

This may be that fresh start together you have been waiting for or your chance to move forward with a clean slate. Whatever direction the cosmos leads you, remember that being yourself is always the most important thing.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It is your season, Libra. Time to reflect, enjoy and celebrate another incredible solar return. This is a wonderful time for you to assess the past year in terms of what has changed, what growth you have seen in yourself and how satisfied you are with the current state of your life.

To be able to mean better that you never stop looking for ways to create that, and your new year is the perfect time to do just that.

During this next season, as you move through your annual New Moon and begin to see planets turn directly, you will feel more hopeful about life.

It seems that some major lessons are wrapping up to the degree that you will no longer have to keep looking over your shoulder to see if they are coming back. Enjoy your freedom!

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Libra energy always emphasizes your home and family life. Right now, you are working with the reality of how to shift things forward now that you have spoken your truth in some important ways. This means life will likely change for you in this area, especially over the next month.

It is important to continually reflect on your truth, especially around what defines a home or family.

How you need something to feel or even how you require someone to show up in your space is all part of that process of discovering a deeper truth that can help this next phase of creation within your life.

Make sure that you are giving yourself time to rest as well; as much change is happening right now, it is equally important that you allow yourself that home space to rest and recharge.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.