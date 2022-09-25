The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 26, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 26, 2022. The Sun and Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Libra. Venus is in Virgo.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 26, 2022:

Aries

Don't lose hope when it comes to love, Aries. There may be a few reasons why a relationship didn't work out.

Right now, it can feel disappointing, but your guardian angels have been there to help you see this was a blessing in disguise.

Taurus

Not every relationship will change, Taurus. They are who they are, and as you get to know them better, their true colors shine through.

You may wish your partner would change, but when you do, you think about your happiness more than theirs. So consider learning to love them as they are.

Gemini

Relationships that start from a position of gratitude for being able to share each other's lives can bring much joy to each person.

First, list all the things that help you feel good about yourself and your partner when you're together. Then, focus on the good as much as possible.

Cancer

Love can leave you feeling vulnerable, but it speaks volumes about who you are when you can relax, let go of your fears, and enjoy the moment.

It's so romantic to be freely expressive and to cherish what you want to share with your person.

Leo

You can still be in love and put a little bit of protection around yourself.

There is something beautiful about feeling confident and expressing your boundaries and what you want in a relationship; when you do that, you'll be able to tell the difference between the people who want to be with you and those who are just wasting your time.

Virgo

People change, but that doesn't necessarily mean that your love will grow weaker.

It's scary at first to see your significant other outgrow certain parts of your past relationship that were so special. But except the challenge to grow together in a new way.

Libra

It's nice to have a flirty and playful nature in a relationship. However, try not to take everything so seriously.

It's OK to place someone on a pedestal and tell them that you love and care for them without worrying about the future.

Scorpio

There's plenty of love for everyone, and even though you may sometimes feel jealous of a friend and worry that they will pull your partner away, remember that a bit of freedom can help them miss you more. In addition, time apart can build your relationship and bring you closer.

Sagittarius

It's good to think about what you want and decide before jumping into a relationship.

Don't worry about losing someone because you made them wait for you to think about exclusivity. It's a big decision, and you must be honest with yourself first.

Capricorn

Sometimes when you're in a relationship, that's when you say that parts of yourself you do not like.

This realization is an opportunity for you to work on yourself and to let your partner know that you don't mind if they hold you accountable with gentle reminders.

Aquarius

Lost love can feel like the end of a dream and cause you to feel sadness.

But this grief will only last for a while, even if it seems to be forever. You will get to the end of this journey stronger and better than ever.

Pisces

We learn to love others the way that others have loved us.

So, when you are unhappy with how the relationship is going, check your love history.

Think about what beliefs you carry with you now from the past to see how it's impacting your present situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.