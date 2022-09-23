Welcome to the weekly Tarot card reading for the week of September 26 through October 2, 2022 for all zodiac signs.

It looks as though jealousy and envy will play a large role in what makes us tick.

We will either be the focus of someone else's problem or we will find that other people simply bug us; one thing is for sure — the main trigger for the week is perception and how we interpret the words and actions of other human beings.

We will also see a few happy surprises in terms of unexpected money suddenly showing up out of nowhere.

No matter how much we protest and discredit 'money' as a thing of importance, it seems that when it shows up...nobody says no, and this week will have many of us happily accepting funds.

And where there are funds, there is spending, so anticipate the purchasing of fun things too...some may even be extravagant.

We'll also see the strong rise to the top, as it seems that this week will have a few of us acting as the voice of reason.

We are the person that others turn to for guidance and wisdom, and as it happens to turn out, they are rightly so.

We are smart and on the ball this week, and this week will have us riding out the storm, should one be brewing.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for September 26 - October 2, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

This card represents petty moves and a grand show of weakness. What could be said about this here is that during the week, you will not like some verdict that's been handed down to you, and while it might not be legal, it will be personal and you will find that you are so much more defensive than you need to be.

This week will have you acting out and showing others that you are way over the top and perhaps even a little foolish in how you deal with rejection.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are the voice of reason this week, and your solid ability to come up with a reasonable solution to a problem will not only help others but will also be the key to success in the future. You are called to the task this week and you deliver, ultimately.

When everyone around you seems to be flipping out, you'll shine as the center pillar of stability. You are what keeps things afloat during the week, and everyone around you will turn you with trust and hope.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You are going to complete something this week. You've been working on something that's taken a long time to finish, and this tarot card suggests that the work is finally coming to a close.

You might be working with other people — friends — and as things draw to closure, you may even find that you'll want to celebrate your achievements. All in all, the week will be productive and successful for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Don't be surprised if suddenly you find yourself in the position of having to compete with someone else, for something you never had any idea you'd have to go toe-to-toe with.

What you have assumed to be yours and yours alone is now something that someone else covets and wants. You may feel the need to defend yourself and in doing so, you will unconsciously accept their challenge. The race is now on. May the odds be ever in your favor!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Escape is the name of the game for you, this week, Leo. You'll find something to hook your star on to and you will end up fleeing the scene of the crime...or rather, leaving some responsibility that you felt a little too obligated to be a part of.

This could look like you getting out of a family obligation, or simply not showing up for work, or a dinner with friends. You will kindly excuse yourself so as to not ruffle feathers, but you'll get yourself out of it, and that's all that matters to you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

What a spectacular week for you, Virgo, as it seems your biggest fear is unfounded. You have never been comfortable asking for money or a raise and it seems that you won't have to deal with that anymore as someone has beat you to the punch, meaning, you will be receiving a lot of money this week.

Your best bet is to not question it and just be open to the abundance of the universe as it obviously has you in its trajectory this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Because you're already in an ornery and foul mood to start with, you'll find that you tend to sway to the dark side this week, Libra.

This will show up in your being very mean to someone, and while you know that you shouldn't be saying the nasty things you'll be saying, you'll do it anyway, which will launch you into a private guilt session — another thing that will be hard for you to admit. You don't like being the 'bad guy' but you won't be able to help yourself this week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

This week is definitely going to be one of those 'gotcha' weeks, where you are the one who keeps on getting in trouble. This is a great week for you to pull back and ride it out; nothing is as bad as you make it out to be, and you will definitely be making things out to be bad.

Whatever you create, you will destroy; nobody else is going to do that for you, which is a good reason for you to think things through before going on a self-destructive binge.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You're about to get a rude awakening this week, Sagittarius, as it seems there's someone in your life who simply cannot deal with you and is hellbent on giving you a piece of their mind.

What's good is that this kind of stuff rolls off your back, because at the center of their grudge is a ton of jealousy, and you are used to dealing with the jealous and their raging stupidity. They think they're getting to you, while all they're really doing is showing how petty they can be.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

The very thing you didn't want to happen is now, once again, looming large in your mind and it won't let go. This week brings you the resurfacing of an idea that you thought was long dead.

Guess what? It's not and it's here to torment you, although you know in your heart that you do NOT need to entertain this kind of negativity. Perhaps this 'thing' will always be there, and that it pops up now is just its way of telling you that you need to deal with it, head-on.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Get ready to blow a lot of money this week as your insatiable appetite for reckless spending goes into overdrive. If you want it, you get it, and that, to you, means happiness.

And why not? You won't be crushed by any crisis of conscience this week, and if you are, to be honest with yourself, you're not living this life to please anyone else's sense of what's right or wrong. You will do as you please this week, and most of it will be...expensive.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Be on the lookout for someone who is out to either steal from you or simply deceive you. This is someone whom you put your trust in, and in doing so, you figured that they had to come through for you.

What this week reveals is that this person is not only someone you can't trust but someone who is out for themselves only. If there's money involved, their true nature will be revealed. If anything, this week brings the warning: Do not trust everybody.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.