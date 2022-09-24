The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, September 25, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 25, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday.

Astrology can help us to know what to expect, so we can emotionally prepare for it.

On Sunday, strong feelings about certain relationships may surprise us; or even catch us off-guard.

Awareness is vital to change—Libra season's primary objective.

This Sunday, the New Moon enters Libra to cascade over the Sun.

When that happens, we receive a cosmic download of information to help us fulfill our fate and destiny.

Both the Sun and the Moon will be at a critical degree, which ushers in a sense of urgency about what we need to do and why.

With the Sun and Moon in Libra, we discover how relationships, commitments, and partnerships are dynamic—and messy.

For some zodiac signs, new relationships start, and they feel destined to set their feet on a new path.

Other zodiac signs will feel ready to end friendships (and romantic relationships) that have served their purpose. The lessons have been taught and learned.

Collectively, we experience an emotional release and gain a new perspective that boosts our confidence that comes with empathy and compassion.

These astrological experiences beg for balance.

Embrace the warmth and cool side of the Libra zodiac sign: detachment is just as healthy as a commitment when used with love.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A small window of opportunity arises for you to get certain things organized.

Today, remain hyper diligent when it comes to mailing, emailing or completing important paperwork.

Once the Moon shifts into Libra, your attention may turn toward friendships making it easy for you to get distracted.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If your love language includes acts of service, then today may be a wonderful day for running errands with a friend or loved one.

You will enjoy the conversation while checking off things on your to-do list. Today can be a highly-productive day for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be gentle with your responses because today you may need to speak with authority figures who can be hyper-critical about what you say and do.

Think carefully before you speak, and treat others in the same way you'd like for them to treat you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may hope to get a few important things off of your chest when the New Moon is in Virgo.

You may feel a strong sense of relief once the air has cleared and understanding is reached.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to review your financial matters and to make a type of plan for the future.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Today is perfect for getting paperwork organized, reviewing financial documents and if you have your own business, sending out invoices for future payment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's New Moon arrives in your zodiac sign which brings your life around full circle.

If you have any important things you need to tend to, including scheduling annual doctor appointments, maintenance on the car, or submitting applications for a class you want to take.

Start making arrangements to complete them before the end of the year.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Once you have said your goodbyes to the things in life that you no longer want or need to manage, you are ready to look forward to the future and focus on what is important to you.

With the New Moon taking place today, there's a sense of optimism in the air and wonderful opportunities can begin to open to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get social today as you may make a new friend.

If you have been keeping to yourself a little more than usual, check out meet-up groups or social activities that involve areas of interest in your area.

It's a great time for you to plan for the holiday season and get yourself back into the swing of things.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you've been looking for a new job or help to land a different type of gig, today is perfect for sending out an updated résumé to potential leads.

If it has been awhile since you've interviewed for a position, plan to practice and improve your skills this week with the help of a friend or professional mentor.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Setting new career goals and ambitions can be a wonderful way to create excitement about your future.

You may be stuck in a rut right now, but taking ownership of your professional path can set you up for success in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There is a window of opportunity for you to go back to school.

If you have a strong desire to make a career change that requires some additional education, check out online programs and see if anything appeals to you. Then, start taking steps to go for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have a big heart, Pisces and when the Moon is in your sign of commitments, you're ready to share all of yourself with others.

From being a good friend that others need to giving of your time to those who can never repay you back, you are ready to shower others with your love and friendly assistance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.