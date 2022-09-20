The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 21, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Endings are part of life, and on Wednesday we have the Sun closing its final degree of Virgo season.

The Last Quarter Moon over the weekend punctuated that it was time to finish projects and prepare for Fall to start.

On Wednesday, we get the same message with the day's numerology—9, the Humanitarian.

What is so interesting about the number 9 is that it is the only number that brings everything back to itself mathematically when multiplied by any natural number.

For each zodiac sign, fall gives us a chance to reap what we sow.

The entire purpose of fall is harvest, so if you've been working diligently on projects, relationships, or anything else in your life, you may find your rewards start to show this week.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You're ready for love, and a part of you knows that you will find it one day with the right person.

But, for now, you're learning to love yourself and to live life on your own terms. That is enough for you at this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

There's a lot to having the life you want to live, and when you really think about it, it all starts with you.

From healthy habits to a better lifestyle, it's time to stop thinking about it and start to do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You want things to work themselves out but life can be harder than you image at times.

It's not always enough to believe in yourself. You have work to do and will need to figure out what that is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When you have a vision for your future, expect challenges and obstacles to come your way.

You may want to pull out and stop what you're doing, but hang in there and keep going. The end is in sight.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

When someone lies to you, it can hurt your heart, but now that you see things for what they are, you're stronger for it.

You have to play music and reduce stress. Let others deal with their dark side on their own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Trust the universe to open a door for you and to guide your footsteps in the right direction.

When you are ready to move into a new opportunity, so with hope in your heart, you're ready to do whatever it takes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Work on your opportunities. You have an amazing chance to connect with your talents and use them for others.

You have found what you want to do with your life, and now it's just a matter of taking that first step.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Find that sweet spot, Scorpio. Things are happening fast and it can be hard to know what to do next when problems remain unsolved.

You have a lot of ideas, so keep trying to see what works and what does not.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

A lot has happened, and as a result, you've seen miracles and learned to trust that things work out for you no matter how worried you get about the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Emotions can play tricks on you, Capricorn. You may think that you are crystal clear on your thoughts and feelings.

You may find yourself curious and uncertain. This is to be expected, but don't let it stop you from your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Each day, try to make room for quiet contemplation.

A day without a moment to pause is a day when chaos can creep in and take over your inner world. Quiet can be the perfect remedy to a day that's going in the wrong direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

No matter what troubles you face today, you will overcome them and rise above them.

You can't predict events, but you can embrace the opportunity to be challenged and grow from your experiences.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.