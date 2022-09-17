The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 18, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 17, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, September 18, 2022.
The Sun will be in Virgo, and the Sun will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini entering Cancer.
The numerology of the day is Life Path 6, the Nurturer.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The World
It's best to live life in a way that will make you happy. Today, you may struggle with trying to please others, but don't go there.
Even though you may have to compromise for the sake of peace, there are times when it is better to do your own thing.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
It's easy to become frustrated when you don't know what to do, but don't give up so easily.
Try lots of different things. Don't give up until you're able to find the solution to the problem.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Justice
When it comes to the law, following orders, and doing things by the book, you are not one to stray too far from the norm.
However, today you may search for a loophole in order to get something done. Be careful not to do something you will regret.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Devil
You may face temptation today, and it can be the desire to break a diet, tell a white lie, or ignore an important phone call.
While it may seem right to run from a problem, today it will be better to resist.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
Suddenly problems can come out of the blue for you.
You may not be prepared to handle them, but a positive outlook will go a long way.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
Listen to your heart, Virgo. There is something that your feminine intuition is trying to tell you.
You have been ignoring your inner voice but it's important to pay close attention to what your heart is trying to say.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Everyone's marriage is different, Libra. You may wish to have what your parents or grandparents had, but your relationship can only be defined by you.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Hermit
You can't be on all of the time, so there are days when you have to shut off the computer and the cell phone.
You deserve peace and quiet...a moment away from the noise. You need this time to gather your thoughts so you can feel your feelings.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Emperor
You may find yourself in a bad mood today for no reason at all. It can be that you are tired, lonely, or hangry.
Whatever the cause, your body is sending you an important message that you need to listen to.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
Life is good, Capricorn, and no matter how many things you have happening at the same time, you want to remain optimistic. Hope is on your side.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Lovers
It is confusing when your heart is divided in half. A part of you loves one thing and then you also want to be involved in another.
You may not know which task to dedicate your attention to. Today, you will need to choose one because you cannot have both.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Star
The stars are aligned to open a new opportunity for you. You have the blessings of heaven to pursue your dreams.
But remember that when you are given something, it's a gift to share with others to help them find their own way too.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.