The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 19, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, September 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

No matter what happens today, there is always a reason to be optimistic. You are always looking for the next best thing, so don't let circumstances dull your shine. When you need a reason to feel hopeful, remember deep inside that is who you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Embrace your imagination today. Someone may spin a web of lies and cause you to doubt yourself. Take the negative and turn it into something positive. See them for who they are, and visualize yourself in whatever world you want to be, including new friends who treat you right.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Good things come to those who wait, and you did not get what you wanted because there is something better for you around the corner. The universe never leaves you empty handed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can be self-critical and feel as though you can't do anything right. But, you are learning and growing every day. Be human and give yourself some room to be imperfect.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Put away your dancing shoes. Today is not meant for going out and painting the town red. Use this time wisely to renew and restore your energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sometimes you find a deal breaker and there's no reason to compromise your standards. The world of dating was meant to give you a chance to see what you like. You don't have to settle for less than what brings you joy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Today, put your problem-solving hat on. There are many ways to handle life's problems. The key is to find which one works best for you in your situation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are falling back in love with your mate, you may not know why. Sometimes it's easier to pick the one you're with than to break things off in hopes of finding new love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck comes to you because you have been preparing for this moment all your life. When you work towards your goals and dreams, you find yourself where you need to be. This is why you should never give up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

If someone tells you you worry too much, ask yourself whether or not this is accurate. Worrying does not help you improve anything. Destress and focus on the moment you're in. The future can deal with itself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation is always there even when you think it's not. You have gotten to a point where you no longer desire the things you used to want; you're stronger now. And it's caused for you to celebrate.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings can be beautiful if you see them for what they are. The season of life has come to a new bend in the rod and you are being reborn to discover a part of yourself you have not developed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.