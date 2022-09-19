The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, September 20, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 20, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 20, 2022:

Aries

Even perfect love has off days. When you feel like your relationship isn't going the way you want it to, don't lose heart. Love goes through peaks and valleys, and today is just a day among many to teach you a lesson on unconditional love.

Taurus

Romance is something to strive for, Taurus. You have to make romance happen, but there are times when you run out of ideas or don't feel in the mood. It's OK to be at a place where your heart seems numb. It just means you need to put in a bit more effort than usual.

Gemini

You need standards, Gemini, but what you set for yourself has to be based on your own heart's longing. You can't measure your desires on what other people want for you. You need to choose the type of love that makes you happy.

Cancer

Deep conversations have their place, but your relationship may need some playfulness too. Sometimes a little fun flirting gives you a boost of confidence that you need to feel like love is a game you can play to win.

Leo

Money and happiness can go hand-in-hand if you use it to buy things that build your relationship and provide stability. How you decide to invest in your partner and yourself can go a long way. Perhaps a class on love languages is a great place to start.

Virgo

You may feel a little shy about sharing your thoughts and feelings today. But a little bit of risk when it comes to love can be exactly what you need.

Libra

You may not know what you want to experience in love until you have a chance to discover it with the right person. All it takes is the right partner to show you how much your heart can be opened to romance and love.

Scorpio

Relationships can be hard to manage but a little understanding goes a long way. Find out what your partner needs by asking. Let them see you want to explore their wants and needs to grow closer together and fall more in love.

Sagittarius

There are days when you need to call a time out from everything, and that can also include love. You need a little time to think about your feelings. A little me time is an essential part of a thriving relationship with you.

Capricorn

You are ready to see a person for who they are, and there can be a lot of beautiful surprises that are pleasant to experience. Sometimes love falls right into your lap when you least expected it to.

Aquarius

You have good intentions for a new person in your life. Today, because you are sure of what you want or don't want, you may wear your heart on your sleeve.

Pisces

Your feelings are real, Pisces. It is normal to have doubts about where your relationship is headed. You may not know what the future holds, but what matters is being open to the journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.