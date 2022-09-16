The Relationship & Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 17, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 17, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 17, 2022:

Aries

Don't judge an entire relationship by one single day.

Some days are more difficult than others, and they may sound crossed even without realizing it. Give yourself and others a little bit of grace.

Taurus

Simple things can be so romantic, Taurus. The little gestures of help and support go a long way.

You may find that you cannot resist a person who is intuitive to your needs and wants to be there for you.

Gemini

It's not easy to let go of hope, but there are times when you see the door of a past relationship close.

When things are no longer where they need to be, you change and they change to. You may be ready to meet a new person who will become your forever love.

Cancer

What's left to talk about, Cancer? You have said your peace and now it's time to let a topic go.

Holding a grudge can feel right, but what matters more to you? The relationship or pride?

Leo

Couples therapy can work wonders for your relationship if you decide to take this route.

You may feel like you are talking in circles, and a person who can give you guidance without judgment can be just what you need.

Virgo

You are arriving at a place where self-love takes root and you are able to do what is right for you.

You may not understand why something didn't work out or what you can do to make it right. However, the peace you needed to sit in your feelings with courage is a good place to start.

Libra

You are ready to do your shadow work, and that is why you are beginning to see things in the right light.

When your feelings are strong and you are too close to the problem, it can be difficult to remain impartial and optimistic.

Scorpio

You may meet the love of your life through an introduction by a friend.

Your friends may know exactly the type of person who will be your perfect match. When you have had trouble picking partners, perhaps it's time to trust their judgment.

Sagittarius

Faith in love can feel difficult to maintain, especially if you are unsure what to believe.

Pick up a book or learn a little bit about astrology to show you who you are and how the synastry in your relationship works.

Capricorn

When you meet someone online it's important to spend time with them.

You really won't get to know a person through only texting or sending emojis. Ask for a video chat or to meet in person to see if the chemistry is real.

Aquarius

This is the week, Aquarius, where you finally know what you want in a soulmate.

Once you gain that sense of clarity in your life, you start to spot what you want more than anything else, and who is definitely not your person.

Pisces

It's good to be picky, Pisces.

You don't want to settle for someone who won't make you happy because you dislike being alone. Choose wisely, and pick from the heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.