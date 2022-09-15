The Relationship & Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 16, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 15, 2022
For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 16, 2022.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, September 16, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 16, 2022:
Aries
Listen to your heart, Aries. When it comes to love, feelings can be fickle, but your heart pulls you in the direction that love wants you to go.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Taurus
Believe in love, Taurus. There are going to be days when you don't feel so loveable, but people you care about see the light within you. They see your best, even when you don't.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Gemini
It's time to spend time with your family, Gemini. Your family is where you get your soul refreshed and your heart on the mend. Things can be hard in relationships right now, but your family will love you forever.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Cancer
Cancer, think positively. You have an amazing opportunity for you. Don't quit on love now. Keep putting yourself out there. Even if you have not met the one yet, you will soon.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Leo
Leo, love is a light in the darkness. Your love shines and helps others to remain hopeful. Be open to saying "I love you" when you mean it. Your kind words mean so much to the person whom you care for.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Virgo
Virgo, the right person is worth waiting for. Don't settle for less than what you know you deserve. Know your worth and hold out for your perfect match.
Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Libra
Libra, when all else fails remember that love is an answer to many questions. When you have true love, you can't hide from it and it cannot be hidden from you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Scorpio
Scorpio, it's time to let yourself try new things. Love is meant to be an adventure. Try out a new idea, or restaurant, or visit a place you would love to discover with your mate.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, when you have to let someone you once loved go you are also making room for a new person to enter your life. You are ready to try a new experience and it can mean that this relationship is no longer what you need.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Capricorn
Capricorn, get creative with your romantic rendezvous. Life is too short to keep things predictable when you feel bored. Surprise your partner by doing something unexpectedly fun.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Aquarius
Aquarius, is it time to get a pet? You may be ready for love that is four-legged. Perhaps it's time to adopt and open your home to a furry friend or get a pet that your partner has been asking for.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Pisces
Pisces, your love can be the happiest surprise someone was not expecting to find in you. Your adoration for a close friend can become a true budding romance. Maybe it's time to admit that you have a crush.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.