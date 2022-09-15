The Relationship & Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 16, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 16, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 16, 2022:

Aries

Listen to your heart, Aries. When it comes to love, feelings can be fickle, but your heart pulls you in the direction that love wants you to go.

Taurus

Believe in love, Taurus. There are going to be days when you don't feel so loveable, but people you care about see the light within you. They see your best, even when you don't.

Gemini

It's time to spend time with your family, Gemini. Your family is where you get your soul refreshed and your heart on the mend. Things can be hard in relationships right now, but your family will love you forever.

Cancer

Cancer, think positively. You have an amazing opportunity for you. Don't quit on love now. Keep putting yourself out there. Even if you have not met the one yet, you will soon.

Leo

Leo, love is a light in the darkness. Your love shines and helps others to remain hopeful. Be open to saying "I love you" when you mean it. Your kind words mean so much to the person whom you care for.

Virgo

Virgo, the right person is worth waiting for. Don't settle for less than what you know you deserve. Know your worth and hold out for your perfect match.

Libra

Libra, when all else fails remember that love is an answer to many questions. When you have true love, you can't hide from it and it cannot be hidden from you.

Scorpio

Scorpio, it's time to let yourself try new things. Love is meant to be an adventure. Try out a new idea, or restaurant, or visit a place you would love to discover with your mate.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, when you have to let someone you once loved go you are also making room for a new person to enter your life. You are ready to try a new experience and it can mean that this relationship is no longer what you need.

Capricorn

Capricorn, get creative with your romantic rendezvous. Life is too short to keep things predictable when you feel bored. Surprise your partner by doing something unexpectedly fun.

Aquarius

Aquarius, is it time to get a pet? You may be ready for love that is four-legged. Perhaps it's time to adopt and open your home to a furry friend or get a pet that your partner has been asking for.

Pisces

Pisces, your love can be the happiest surprise someone was not expecting to find in you. Your adoration for a close friend can become a true budding romance. Maybe it's time to admit that you have a crush.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.