The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 21, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday.

Today is the last day of Virgo season and summer. The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo.

We are still in Mercury retrograde, and the planet Mars is preparing to enter its shadow period.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As an Aries, you are known for your optimistic outlook and childlike faith.

You are an eternal optimist and when the Moon enters Leo today, there's something in the air that encourages having fun and doing things that bring out your love of play.

You may feel as though there is something around the corner for you to anticipate.

With Saturn in your sector of friendships, the people that love you most will be there to make sure you don't take too many risks. Impulsivity can be part of your day, but if you're cautious... why not enjoy and have fun?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a realist, but that does not mean you cannot get caught up in the silly stuff like everyone else. Today, Venus, your ruling planet undergoes her fair share of challenges.

She is opposite of Neptune the planet of dreams, and while Venus is in Virgo, she feels pressure to perform and not express her love.

You pick up on these energies as life centers around work and your responsibilities. But on the horizon, Taurus, you're ready to enjoy life's pleasures, and for you, the top of the list may include love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are a lot of things changing for you, Gemini, and you may feel conflicted on how to proceed. Your ruling planet is still retrograde, so this is a time for inner work.

The Mercury is in Libra, which can have you convicted, double-minded, or unsure as to what you want to do next. The Sun is in Virgo, at a critical degree and it is holding hands with Mercury as it starts to cross the threshold to start a new solar season.

You may be working on home projects or establishing a sense of order in your life. But there's also a part of you that is rebuilding in order to love again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money does not buy happiness, but today it can be a source of security for you. You may find it much easier to talk about financial topics while the Moon enters Leo.

With Mercury retrograde in your sector of family and authority figures, this is a great time to evaluate your future financial planning with a mentor or advisor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today is a fresh start, Leo, and with Mercury retrograde happening in your sector of communication, intimate conversations help you to process your thoughts and inner feelings.

With the Moon entering your sign today, things you need to explore may rise to the surface. It will be hard to ignore problems, and you will want to face them head-on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The past is behind you, Virgo. Mistakes are costly, but there is really no reason to be upset over things you cannot change.

You are ready for a new beginning, so wipe the slate clean and give yourself time to figure things out. Don't rush progress, aim for perfection today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends are what you need right now, Libra.

You may still be dealing with a few loose ends from the past, so in order to find the light at the end of the tunnel, a good friend may need to point it out to you.

With the Sun just about to enter your sign in a few days, you are ready to start a new journey. Pretty soon, you'll be leaving certain relationships or projects in the past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your career starts to become a source of intimacy and pleasure, Scorpio.

With Mars in your sector of secrets, you are ready to explore your inner curiosities about life, the unknown, and perhaps even astrology.

If you've never consulted with a personal astrologer or had your tarot cards read by a tarotist, this week is perfect for trying it out for the first time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Learning brings hope and optimism, Sagittarius, but you can be prone to overthinking and even pulling back because of it. Your ruling planet Jupiter works against Mercury and the Sun.

As a result, you aren't ready to expose your deepest thoughts or desires to other people. You may need some quiet time to think things through and do so over and over again a few times.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You love to share and to give to others, Capricorn, but don't be overly hasty or spontaneous today.

During today's Saturn square Uranus, a sudden breakthrough can appear to make the timing right, but a part of you will want to hold back. Today, it may make more sense to plan ahead about what you will do, than to live in the moment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love feels right at this time, Aquarius. And when Saturn connects with the Midheaven, you may feel like you have had a soulmate connection with a person you know at work.

There is always a reason why we have these types of experiences. You may cross paths to learn a lesson or to help each other grow in a powerful way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Get organized, Pisces. You will love to see things in the right order.

The Sun is opposite Neptune, so with your ego in check, you are ready to make big changes and not get too caught up in the details today.

There can be moments of letting go that provide much relief and a chance to let go of fears that hold you back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.