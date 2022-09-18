The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, September 19, 2022

Doing what you love matters but so does being with the one that you love as well.

The stars align today helping you remember what matters most and that without love, life becomes lackluster.

The Moon is still in Cancer today at home in this sensitive water sign which will allow you to remain open to all of your feelings, giving them space to breathe and to grow.

Venus in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus signifying that love is the greatest fuel for change.

Uranus, known as the great awakener, is currently retrograde bringing your thoughts to what has occurred in recent months and where you feel called to go next.

This is the planet that is responsible for showing you that how you think things should or would go is seldom how they are meant to, yet in that there is always deep gratitude that is present for how it all turns out.

Venus is the goddess of love, not just in relationships though, but in every facet of your life, helping you to open up to what feels most passionate and connected to your heart.

This is the way through the confusion and even through doubt because love always does show the way.

Today the Cancer Moon connects to both Venus in Virgo and Uranus in Taurus prompting you to understand that how you feel is not random but can be denied.

Your feelings, the depth, and the truth of them are connected to what and even who you love which inspires the change that you seek.

No one changes their entire lives for something that does not resonate or that they do not like, instead, it is because of love, because of passion, and connectedness.

This becomes the greatest motivating force today as these feelings have been building since Venus in Virgo united with Mars in Gemini at the end of last week and now it seems they are pointing the way in an entirely new direction.

The Saturn Uranus union which dominated energy last year and has been building will now be a dominating effect until the end of October.

Saturn and Uranus highlight the desire for both freedom and stability, often seeming that you have to pick one or the other without realizing that the greatest stability lies within true freedom.

But to reach freedom, to be able to cut ties and change your life in all the ways that it requires means that you have to feel passionate about it.

You have to want it so bad you can taste it, and that is the sweet kiss that today’s energy will bring.

When you know what you love, you also know what direction you have to move in and that whatever has to change to make it all possible is all worth it and then some.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, September 19, 2022

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Virgo illuminates all aspects of your romantic life as this zodiac sign rules this area of your life. With Venus in Virgo, you are contemplating themes around self versus soul and what that means for the choices that you make in your life and in your relationship.

As Venus unites with the Cancer Moon and Uranus in Taurus it is a chance for you to be inspired by love. This is an inspiration derived from self-love, love of life, and even that romantic soul-changing amazing love that you have known was always meant for you.

Today can bring the sense that there is a line between having things stay the same and changing them forever that is getting increasingly blurry. It is time to see that you cannot put off any longer those things that you feel naturally called to pursue.

You have an idea of how you want to live your life for a reason, now you just need to tap into the abundance of love around you and trust that it is your inspiration for change.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Uranus in Taurus activates your relationships bringing a sense of urgency to changing things for the better. With the eclipses this year being centered within your zodiac sign and Taurus, it is clear that life is moving differently than you had anticipated it would. Many lessons are now wrapping up with a brighter future coming more into focus which will increase as you near the next eclipse in October.

Take today as an invitation to reflect on how you are feeling about the recent changes within your life and where you currently are at.

Change should in the best sense create more space for love, whether it is found within yourself, a relationship, or even just in life. Look for the space that you have created to allow more of this into your life.

There still may be some hesitancy in leaving behind aspects of your life because they are stable even if just in their comfort zone, but you are truly being tapped on the shoulder by the universe to fly your way into freedom.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Cancer Moon is churning up the waters around you making you realize some deeply forgotten truths about who you are and what is most important to you. Cancer Moons always activate your feelings, especially around those relationships that are closest to you.

Today as Saturn and Uranus unite while the Cancer Moon connects to both Venus and Saturn, it is clear that something important is coming in. This is not the time to sit on the sidelines of your own life or continue on with the way that things have been just because that is how they always were.

Now you are in the position to truly see things differently, not just from how you feel about them but through the lens of how those that are important to you feel.

It may be time to reflect and commit to changing certain behaviors especially if it has been dismissing those that actually mean the most to you, but the most important thing is that change is always possible, you just need to be the one to initiate it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.