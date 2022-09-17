Great Horoscopes Are Here For 3 Zodiac Signs On Sunday, September 18, 2022

On September 18, 2022, there are three zodiac signs who have great horoscopes as the Cancer Moon hazes over recent events bringing a sense of hope and optimism to recent events.

After the last couple of days where the Venus in Virgo and Mars in Gemini union intensified feelings and the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini helped you reach a point of responsibility and letting go, today offers an infusion of believing everything will work out.

This energy will be beneficial because you will have a greater depth of hope that everything you feel compelled to do will somehow ultimately work out in the end, but you also need to make sure to moderate that with the work that you put in as well.

The Moon in Cancer gives a loving, relaxed, and calm energy to the day encouraging you to spend time at home or taking a walk in nature. This will soothe your soul, especially after recent events, and bring a feeling of greater stability and grounding to you.

With six planets currently in their retrograde phase, right now there is a lot of reflection and course correction so that you can take in everything that you learned and use it to better yourself and your life.

When at the precipice of making a substantial change, the most important aspect is optimism.

You need to be able to believe that everything is going to be okay, that everything you are doing will turn out better for yourself and all those involved once you make it to the other side and today that is precisely what the energy will accomplish. Optimism creates an attitude of change.

While some actions, especially those related to completely new decisions are not favored during a period of intense retrogrades, taking action on a matter from the past or something that you have been called to more deeply reflect on is.

It does not mean that everything will be figured out within these moments, but it does mean that you are taking this opportunity from the universe to actually make adjustments where necessary.

The Cancer Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra casting a hopeful glaze over the fears that have kept you from making the choices that truly align with your dreams. It is time to recognize that the thoughts that you have for your life are what ultimately shape the choices that you make.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, September 18, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in your sign brings you back home. It reminds you that you are whole in all of your complexity. Take this as an opportunity to breathe again, to believe that the best is going to happen, and to pause at this moment.

The Cancer Moon aligns with Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra, both currently retrograde and giving you a strong dose of reflection during this time. You may realize today that many of your feelings about believing what was possible were actually holding you back from creating the life of your dreams.

This is an important realization because as much as you have been speaking your truth more recently, you also need to fully trust in that being the only foundation that you need as you step into this new chapter of your life. Tune back into your heart today and remember why it is worth it.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter is currently retrograde within your sign as Mercury is throwing heat in its retrograde right to the heart of your romantic relationship. Thank goodness the Moon is in Cancer today to help you make sense of it all.

You are going through an upgrade, dear Aries. It is time to remember that you cannot stop the waves of change from coming no matter how much you ignore their approach. Instead, this is about you owning where you are in your life.

There is a balance between impulsivity and avoidance, and this is where your magic is found right now. As much as you may not feel like you can move full steam ahead, you are able to start taking some small steps.

The Cancer Moon will help connect you back to your heart and your feelings which have and will continue to not only be your truth but to be your compass forward.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As Mercury starts winding its way through your zodiac sign as part of its retrograde period you will be asked to reflect on the theme of me versus, we in your life.

As much as you crave partnership and prefer to work with others even in professional settings, it is also becoming increasingly important for you to make sure that you are not sacrificing yourself for the sake of any team.

This energy will ask you to drop into your feelings today and see how you have prioritized that feeling of being part of a partnership, both romantic and professional, over doing what you inherently felt called to.

It also is a case of you putting others as a priority, yet they may not have been extending to you the same courtesy.

Take today as a chance to find peace with what has happened and then reaffirm that you are just as worthy of being seen as a partner as you have been doing for others. The time to make a change is now.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.