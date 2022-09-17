The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 18, 2022

Today three zodiac signs become luckiest in love because on September 18, 2022, we have one of those 'ultimate transits' when it comes to being both optimistic and broad-minded, and that transit is Cancer Moon square Jupiter.

On this day, we don't want to mess around with drama; we want to feel good about who we are, who we're involved with, and how easy the day can be.

On this day, we work with our loved ones to create the best and most peaceful condition we can in our home space.

Cancer Moon square Jupiter helps us to concentrate on our home life and how we can progress with it, without it turning into an overblown session of false hope.

In other words, this day lets us feel confident about telling the truth and living in it.

If we are people who wish to stay with our romantic partners, then today brings us a good opportunity to not only talk to our love but to show them that all we really want from them is their happiness.

And if we are sincere about this, they will show us that they are indeed very happy.

Today goes to making our partners happy. That doesn't mean we become their slaves; it means that we get out of the way of their happiness so that we can experience who they really are, and see for ourselves what it is that we truly love about them.

During the Cancer Moon square Jupiter, we see the potential. We view the future of our romance as doable, calm, and long-lasting. No drama today!)

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 18, 2022 are:

1. Cancer

( June 21 - July 22)

Today is a lucky day for you in love, and not because you've done anything, in particular, to make it so, but because there's a vibe going on today that you both feel and it is one of calm hope and quiet determination.

You both want the same things, and you are also both accustomed to each other's ways of going about getting those things. You are alike; you've chosen a mate who is very similar to you, and this knowledge wasn't always that clear to you.

As time goes by, you and your mate move like a well-oiled machine. You know what your goals are and you're both on board with the idea of 'whatever it takes.'

Jupiter energy enlivens your relationship and lets you feel secure about the future together. Whatever's going on today puts you in the right head space for feeling good and knowing you're in a stable relationship that is only at the beginning of its positive potential.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What makes you feel so lucky today is that you've finally gotten out of your own way when it comes to love. This means you are ready to give your heart; your fear has taken an official back seat and because all of this is relatively new to you, you welcome the change.

There is someone in your life that you haven't felt all that comfortable with, though you know this is of your own doing. You haven't opened yourself up to them because you fear that on some level you're not good enough, but it seems you are not only good enough but exactly what this person wants.

Now it's your turn to experience the love you've denied yourself. During the Cancer Moon square Jupiter, you feel fearless; you want to attempt the impossible. You want to love and be loved, and guess what, Libra? It's happening. Today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Things have been feeling pretty good for you in terms of your love life these days, and when you feel good, everything falls into place. Today brings you and your partner a sense of serenity; nobody wants anything they can't have and all seems to be very balanced and easy in your world.

You will find that communications between you and your loved one will be easygoing and non-pressured today.

Nobody is forcing anyone to feel a certain way or do a certain thing. In fact, while the Cancer Moon square Jupiter is in the sky, all you'll be able to feel is confidence that you're both together at the right time in history. In a way, this is all you've ever really wanted out of love; someone you can trust to be there through thick and thin.

Today will feel especially lucky for you, as you'll be vibe-ing with Jupiter, which represents both your sign and your feeling of optimism. September 17 is a good day for all Sagittarius' to feel lucky in love and romance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.