The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 22, 2022

Anyone who gets away with having a good day can consider themselves to be exceptional.

Thursday, September 22, 2022, comes with so many problems we may wonder if we even dare to get out of bed. It's the first day of the Autumnal equinox and Libra Season.

While that probably sounds mighty inspiring — and it is — it's still rife with oddball transits that are basically here to put a damper on our day.

Putting it mildly, it's pretty dang difficult to move around when we have Moon sextile Mars, Moon square Uranus, and Moon opposition sun as our main influences.

These three troublemakers may be innocent of the damage they cause, but that doesn't mean they're not going to proceed with the hardships anyway. They will.

In today's rough horoscopes we will notice several things happen: one, we will be arguing with everyone we meet. Two, we will be challenged by everyone we meet, and three, we will think we are better than everyone we meet. Phew, sounds like 'egos on parade' today.

But, but, but what about the beginning of Fall and all that comes with it? Pumpkin spice and the promise of Halloween? Yes, yes, that's there, but it's not going to be enough to satisfy us today.

Today, the only thing that will make us feel good is getting the affirmation from others that we are right, the best, the ultimate source of knowledge and the person everyone needs to defer to.

We think we are royalty today, and we're about to find out what others think of that kind of self-deception.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 22, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are not ready for the Fall, as you feel like it's all moving too fast for you. You associate the Autumn with going back to work or doing things you don't want to do, and you feel sentimental about this past Summer; you aren't ready to let it go just yet.

Your rough horoscope may present challenges to you; it seems the rest of the world is already on their way to making their new changes and working with their new Autumn-oriented life, and then there's you, not wanting to budge.

Your frustration has no outlet and the very thing you are frustrated with has no place at the moment; everyone else is moving on, but you. And so, you pick on the closest person to you, namely, your romantic partner, and you use them as your verbal dart board. This is how you spend this first day of Libra Sun: completely immersed in being obnoxious and annoying.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You love the idea of moving into the Libra sun as being in your own sign for a month was almost too much to bear. It's one thing to BE a Virgo, and it's another thing altogether to live in a nonstop Virgo-centric world where everything is up for judgment and nothing gets away with it.

Finally, you get to chill out and relax with the promise of Autumn and the easy-going balance of Libra.

Then again, it's only the first day and it seems that nobody has caught on to the fact that they're supposed to be cool, calm and collected. And guess who the most frantic of them all is? It's you, Virgo.

Whatever is going on today, it's hitting you like a brick — all you want to do is drive fast and far away from everyone. You will, of course, not be able to. You will be stuck in a situation today that you cannot escape. It's not treacherous, but it is highly dull and it will make you want to flee, which you won't be able to do.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been going through a lot lately, and you've really been looking forward to the Fall season because you associate this time with fun, friends and creative projects to be involved with.

As per usual, you like to have things together and know in advance; while you adore spontaneity, you don't want to let things slip too far out of control and on this day, you will try to force together a gathering of friends who simply will not comply with your wishes.

You aren't asking much; you simply want to nail down some date so that you can arrange your schedule, but no.

That won't be happening. What makes today so raw for you is that nobody in your life is taking your need to plan things out seriously.

They may even go so far as to tell you to back off and be patient, which will make you go ballistic inside your mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.