Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 9, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You have done all your homework, Aries and you know what it is that you want more than anyone else does right now.

You are sure of yourself, and this inner confidence will go a long way today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

At first, being on your own can feel like there is something missing, but you're presented with this amazing opportunity, Taurus, and that is to reinvent yourself.

You can be and do anything you want to, and no one to hold you back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

What do you want from your life, Gemini?

It's a great big world out there, and there are so many things you can accomplish once you are clear about your dreams and which one you'd like to laser in on first.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Life has a funny way of coming around full circle, Cancer. You may experience moments where feel like you've been in this situation before. The beautiful thing about having a chance to redo things is that you are much wiser than ever before.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

We all have moments of confusion where we are unsure if the decision to make is right or not. Today, you gain some much-needed clarity. Once the clouds have lifted, you'll know what it is that you want.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You are unique, Virgo, so even if you enter a career that is competitive there are certain things that no one else can do like you do. It's this part of your personality that can give you an edge. Knowing your niche is what will help you find your way to the top.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Why hesitate? When the timing is right you will know. Once you are sure about something in your heart, there's no reason to waste energy questioning yourself. Go for what you know that you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can be difficult at times, and because of so many opinions and attitudes, it can seem impossible to find happiness anywhere. This is where you need to detach and accept that happiness is within you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

If you want to make more money, you will find a way. You can create a side business and grow it into something profitable. Or if you just want a little something that you do on the side that makes money as an added bonus, even better for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Today, enjoy the more creative side of you that takes joy in turning things that are plain Jane into something more beautiful. From refurbishing a piece of furniture to making a craft, let your artful side come out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

It's time to celebrate, Aquarius. It's the perfect time to throw yourself into the festivities of a party and let yourself have fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are a bit undecided today. You may not know what you want at this time but that's OK. What matters is learning what you don't want. It will be the start of your clean slate.

