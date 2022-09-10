The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, September 11, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 11, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 11, 2022:

Aries

Have you changed your mind, Aries? Today, you may be ready to say an apology for your part in a wrong that took place. It can be hard to swallow your pride, but for the sake of love, it's a beautiful thing to do.

Taurus

When you fall in love, you fall hard, Taurus. You may not care if you get hurt right now. The prospect of love is too beautiful for you to avoid out of self-protection.

Gemini

Gemini, love can sometimes mean heartache. But without having given things a try you would never have experienced the memories you cherish now. Love was worth the effort.

Cancer

Gratitude is so special when you're in a relationship. It's the little things that go a long way, and when you can remember to show your partner how much you cherish them, it keeps the relationship fresh and revived.

Leo

Leo, things are about to change in your love life. You may have a new outlook on your relationship. What you didn't realize about your mate is now clear to you. You may find that this helps you to fall in or out of love in a way you did not anticipate.

Virgo

Virgo, where there is love, there is always hope. There is never a dark night completely where there is true love. You can't run from love and you can't hide from it. You can only experience it in all its different facets and shades.

Libra

Libra, you have a guardian angel, and even during the darkest points of your life, it is there to help guide you and protect you. All you need to do is ask for it to be there, and it is ready.

Scorpio

Scorpio, sometimes you have to break up with someone in order to find the person who is truly meant for you. It can be hard to let someone you once thought would be your forever go. But, it will bring you one step closer to the one who is.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, a little bit of tough love goes a long way. There are moments when you have to be the strong friend who speaks the truth to someone, even when they aren't ready to hear it.

Capricorn

Capricorn, say I love you more often. You don't have to say things in words but your actions will reveal everything that is in your heart.

Aquarius

Aquarius, protect your relationship. Not every single moment needs to be on social media. Some experiences are too precious for the world to know.

Pisces

Pisces, let go of expectations when it comes to love. When you get disappointed by your mate, it hurts, but there may be lots of other things that they bring into your life that enrich it beyond all you ever dreamed. Focus on those when you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.