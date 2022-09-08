The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 9, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 9, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 09, 2022:

Aries

Emotions such as envy and jealousy can ruin a good friendship, so imagine the impact it can have on love.

People portray what they want to the world, and you may not know the truth until you have seen things up close and personal.

Taurus

Love may be in your life for a season, Taurus, and their presence is there for you to learn and grow from.

You may not always understand why something is not going in the direction you hoped for now, but the path things took become clearer later.

Gemini

One thing you do well, Gemini speak with honesty.

Today, speak to your love straight from the heart and let them know what you are thinking and feeling. Your transparency is needed.

Cancer

Relationships can either move you toward being the healthier version of yourself or not.

It's always good to pay attention to how someone in your life influences you and your habits.

Leo

You may desire that someone you love will change, but if they are not interested in changing for themselves, they may struggle to do it for you.

It may not be a matter of love, but an issue with their desire or preference.

Virgo

People can be in denial about their relationship, and you may see that a friend's love life is headed in the wrong direction.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

But it's for them to see on their own timeline. You can speak the truth, but they may not listen right now.

Libra

Libra, it's so good to know that you are accepted for who and what you are.

When you feel that sense of confidence in your relationship it filters into all other areas of your love life, too.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the love you are searching for is out there, but true love first must start with yourself.

It's good to work on your entire well-being so that when you pick someone to love you're choosing from strength and not weakness.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's hard to say goodbye to a relationship, even if you were thankful and glad that it ended.

You may worry at times if you'll ever find someone else to spend your life with, but the first person to start learning to love is you—and dating yourself can be a lot of fun.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you are learning to love someone on your own terms, although there are no real rules to love. Trust that the way you love and who is meant to be right for you.

Aquarius

Aquarius, love is as much emotion as it is a decision. Relationships form and are defined by the people in them. No one can decide what your love life ought to be but yourself.

Pisces

Pisces, no one can change how you feel. Sometimes letting go just takes time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.