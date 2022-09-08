The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 9, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 08, 2022
For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 9, 2022.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During The Week Of September 5 - 11, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 09, 2022:
Aries
Emotions such as envy and jealousy can ruin a good friendship, so imagine the impact it can have on love.
People portray what they want to the world, and you may not know the truth until you have seen things up close and personal.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Taurus
Love may be in your life for a season, Taurus, and their presence is there for you to learn and grow from.
You may not always understand why something is not going in the direction you hoped for now, but the path things took become clearer later.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Gemini
One thing you do well, Gemini speak with honesty.
Today, speak to your love straight from the heart and let them know what you are thinking and feeling. Your transparency is needed.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Cancer
Relationships can either move you toward being the healthier version of yourself or not.
It's always good to pay attention to how someone in your life influences you and your habits.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Leo
You may desire that someone you love will change, but if they are not interested in changing for themselves, they may struggle to do it for you.
It may not be a matter of love, but an issue with their desire or preference.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Virgo
People can be in denial about their relationship, and you may see that a friend's love life is headed in the wrong direction.
Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!
But it's for them to see on their own timeline. You can speak the truth, but they may not listen right now.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Libra
Libra, it's so good to know that you are accepted for who and what you are.
When you feel that sense of confidence in your relationship it filters into all other areas of your love life, too.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Scorpio
Scorpio, the love you are searching for is out there, but true love first must start with yourself.
It's good to work on your entire well-being so that when you pick someone to love you're choosing from strength and not weakness.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, it's hard to say goodbye to a relationship, even if you were thankful and glad that it ended.
You may worry at times if you'll ever find someone else to spend your life with, but the first person to start learning to love is you—and dating yourself can be a lot of fun.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Capricorn
Capricorn, you are learning to love someone on your own terms, although there are no real rules to love. Trust that the way you love and who is meant to be right for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Aquarius
Aquarius, love is as much emotion as it is a decision. Relationships form and are defined by the people in them. No one can decide what your love life ought to be but yourself.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Pisces
Pisces, no one can change how you feel. Sometimes letting go just takes time.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.