The Relationship & Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 12, 2022
For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 13, 2022.
The last Mercury Retrograde of 2022 is in full swing and the Moon enters Earth Sign Taurus this morning, promising a gentler, more relaxed day for many of us.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 13, 2022:
Aries
Every relationship has its share of troubles, Aries. What matters today is how you navigate tough times when they happen. The aim is always to grow together instead of apart.
Taurus
Romance is something you have to work on, Taurus. A relationship that seemed to be losing its spark may show signs of new interest.
Gemini
Try not to let your ego get in the way of love, Gemini. Be careful with expectations. You may expect more than someone is ready or willing to give.
Cancer
Take your time to process ideas and thoughts before sharing them with others. Let others open up and share their feelings with you. It can be easy to get lost in emotion if you're not clear on their intent.
Leo
Money and finances are tough for all couples, so you will want to be sensitive to your partner's spending philosophies. Ask questions. Suggest a budget to plan and work together as a team.
Virgo
Your personal life can take a turn in a new direction. An area of confusion can become clear for you today.
Libra
An ex may reappear in your life for the purpose of closure, Libra. A calm reaction may help you to remain clear-minded about the situation. Don't jump into things until you have received additional information.
Scorpio
A friendship may begin to show signs of romantic growth, Scorpio. Take your time to see where things go if the interest is mutual.
Sagittarius
A workplace romance may become the talk of the office, Sagittarius. Be careful to who you divulge personal details. Avoid workplace gossip by not adding to the conversation.
Capricorn
You may enjoy learning about the psychological aspects of love, Capricorn. Dive into podcasts about love and relationships or subscribe to an influencer who speaks on the subject.
Aquarius
A secret crush may be revealed to you, Aquarius. Their admiration can come as a surprise. You might want to test the waters to see where things lead.
Pisces
A commitment can be on the horizon, Pisces, but first you may have a few things you want to tend to in your personal life.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.